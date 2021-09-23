49ers Announce 75th Anniversary-Themed Fan Engagement Activations

The San Francisco 49ers 75th Anniversary season is in full swing ahead of the regular season home opener versus the Green Bay Packers on September 26th and the team is announcing several new anniversary-themed activations. Starting this Sunday and continuing through the season, there are more ways than ever for the Faithful to connect with the team.
- Home Opener: The regular season home opener at Levi's® Stadium is a highly anticipated rematch of the 2019 NFC Championship game. Continuing a tradition started in 2019, individual player intros with the help of the Faithful will make their return. Fans are strongly encouraged to get to their seats at least 20 minutes before kickoff to participate in the tradition. Everyone in attendance will also receive a commemorative 75th Anniversary t-shirt provided by Levi's. The shirt features 49ers legend Bill Walsh and three of his most famous play designs, including The Catch, taken directly from Walsh's personal drawings.
- 1994 Red Throwback Jersey: Unveiled at the 49ers annual "State of the Franchise" event this summer, the team's 1994 red throwback jerseys were an immediate hit and fans purchased around 10,000 in the first 48 hours. Now, the players will debut the throwback jerseys this Sunday against the Packers on NBC's Sunday Night Football -- the first of four times they'll be worn at Levi's Stadium this season (Week 7 v. IND, Week 10 v. LA Rams, Week 15 v. ATL). Fans can purchase their own red throwback jerseys, including ones with a 75th Anniversary patch, at the 49ers Team Store presented by Visa and shop49ers.com. Ricky Watters, John Taylor and Merton Hanks spoke about their memories playing in the team's 1994 jerseys and the "big personalities" that made them iconic. Watch now.
- 49ers Museum: To celebrate the rich history of the 49ers franchise, the 49ers Museum presented by Foxconn Industrial Internet is producing the "75 for 75" article series. Highlighting monumental moments in 49ers history, the series will feature 75 unique stories about everything that comprises the team's illustrious history. The first article in the series focuses on the franchise's first-ever touchdown. For members of the Faithful in the Bay Area, the 49ers Museum is also now open to the public. For the Faithful everywhere, the museum's new virtual tour is also available.
- 49ers App: The official 49ers App will soon feature a new user generated content (UGC) feature that enables the Faithful to express their fandom in a personalized way. Fans who share their UGC video on social media with #FTTB will be entered in a sweepstakes with the opportunity to win autographed 49ers merchandise. Fans will also be able to experience a new free-to-play game with predictive questions before each game for a chance to win prizes all season long. All fans attending games at Levi's® Stadium should access their mobile tickets and parking passes, and order concessions via the 49ers App.
- Social Media: The 49ers have developed a new '94 Red Throwbacks Instagram AR lens. Available on the @49ers Instagram profile or by searching '49ers' in the Camera Effect Gallery. The effect allows fans to see themselves in the '94 red throwback jersey with the iconic 75th Anniversary patch. Fans can also add the 75th Anniversary logo and other 49ers imagery to their Instagram Stories by searching "FTTB" in the GIF sticker section. Follow @49ers on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube for additional anniversary content all season long.
- Pop Culture: Continuing their commitment to honor the Bay's unique music scene, the 49ers have curated seven playlists on Spotify spanning multiple themes. #94Niners, Faithful to The Bay, and Latinx Heritage Month playlists add to genre-specific collections like Faithful to Hip Hop, Faithful to Country, and Faithful to Rock. Additionally, the team is continuing their celebrity fan interview series, Verified Faithful presented by Levi's®. After an inaugural episode with San Francisco native and chart-topping artist 24kGoldn, the series will continue this season with episodes featuring actor Harry Shum Jr, country artist Cam, rapper Saweetie, WWE Superstar Bayley, country artist Tyler Rich, and more.