Morning Report: ESPN's 2021 Power Rankings

Early NFL Power Rankings for 2021

The final whistle of the 2020 season blew on February 7 in Tampa Bay and now all 32 teams are focusing on how they can improve heading into the upcoming season. Despite a year which saw San Francisco out of the playoff picture only a season after their Super Bowl run, the 49ers still managed to rank in the Top 10 of teams on ESPN's first power rankings for the 2021 season. Coming in at the ninth spot on the list, San Francisco ranked ahead of the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints - all teams who made 2020 playoff appearances.

"The 49ers took a big step back in 2020 after a run to the Super Bowl the previous year," wrote NFL national reporter Nick Wagoner. "But most of that drop-off can be attributed to an unprecedented rash of injuries. Now, the Niners will spend the offseason working on getting healthy and answering a variety of difficult roster questions. The pieces are still in place to surge right back into contention if the 49ers can have better injury luck and keep the roster deep enough to fill holes when the inevitable health issues strike again."

Here's the Top 10 According to ESPN: