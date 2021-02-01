Morning Report: Analyzing Brandon Aiyuk and the 2020 Rookie Receiver Class

2020 NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Tiers Revisited

Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, a lot of attention was focused on the wide receiver position. In the first two rounds, 12 receivers were drafted, including San Francisco's 25th-overall pick Brandon Aiyuk﻿. ESPN senior writer Jeff Legwold looked back at the class to analyze their first-year production during the 2020 season. Of the entire class, eight rookies recorded over 50 receptions, seven caught five or more touchdown passes and five topped 800 receiving yards. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the five rookies with at least 800 receiving yards tied for the most in a season with Odell Beckham Jr., Kelvin Benjamin, Mike Evans, Jordan Matthews and Sammy Watkins in 2014. Although narrowly missing out on 800 receiving yards with 748, Aiyuk recorded five receiving touchdowns on 60 receptions in 12 games during his first season in San Francisco. Adding to his total, the receiver also racked up 77 rushing yards on six attempts, adding two touchdowns on the ground.