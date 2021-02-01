Presented by

Morning Report: Analyzing Brandon Aiyuk and the 2020 Rookie Receiver Class

Feb 01, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, February 1.

New and Notable

2020 NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Tiers Revisited

Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, a lot of attention was focused on the wide receiver position. In the first two rounds, 12 receivers were drafted, including San Francisco's 25th-overall pick Brandon Aiyuk﻿. ESPN senior writer Jeff Legwold looked back at the class to analyze their first-year production during the 2020 season. Of the entire class, eight rookies recorded over 50 receptions, seven caught five or more touchdown passes and five topped 800 receiving yards. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the five rookies with at least 800 receiving yards tied for the most in a season with Odell Beckham Jr., Kelvin Benjamin, Mike Evans, Jordan Matthews and Sammy Watkins in 2014. Although narrowly missing out on 800 receiving yards with 748, Aiyuk recorded five receiving touchdowns on 60 receptions in 12 games during his first season in San Francisco. Adding to his total, the receiver also racked up 77 rushing yards on six attempts, adding two touchdowns on the ground.

Fred Warner's All-Pro Season

In his third season in San Francisco, Fred Warner earned his first-career AP All-Pro honors, a Pro Bowl nod and selection to PFWA's All-NFL Team and All-NFC Team. Warner closed out the season appearing in all 16 games for the 49ers while leading the defense with 125 total tackles (ranked 10th in the NFL). He also registered two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, a sack and seven quarterback hits. Watch the linebackers top highlights from the 2020 NFL season below. 👇

Steve Young and Jerry Rice Team Up for Charity

49ers legends Steve Young and Jerry Rice took on YouTube and Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect for a game of Madden NFL 2021 to raise money for 8 TO 80 ZONES, a Forever Young Foundation Charity. Watch Now >>>

