Morning Report: Arik Armstead Awarded NFLPA Community MVP Award, 49ers Debut 

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 20.
New and Notable
NFLPA Recognizes Arik Armstead as the Week 10 Community MVP Recipient
Congratulations are in order for Arik Armstead. The 49ers defensive lineman was named the NFL Players Association Week 10 Community MVP, which recognizes players who have demonstrated a commitment to making a positive impact in their community. The weekly Community MVP winners will also become eligible for the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player. Read More >>>
Digital Huddle
The 49ers Foundation announced the creation of the Digital Huddle powered by Cisco, Dignity Health and SAP, a hub of free education and fitness resources for teachers to use as a part of their everyday curriculum. The Foundation's direct programs EDU and PREP have been creating online resources for parents, coaches, teachers and students since at-home and distance learning began in April. Over 200 teachers and coaches across 45 Bay Area school districts have adopted the Foundation's online fitness and education programs impacting nearly 92,000 Bay Area youth in just a few short months.
Since the start of the pandemic, the 49ers Foundation has been committed to not only making content available to Bay Area schools, but also students across the country and the world. EDU and PREP's programs are free to the end user and also available in Spanish to ensure that youth of all ages, backgrounds and genders have access to education and fitness resources to succeed both in school and on the field. To access these resources and learn how you can bring the 49ers digital resources to your school, visit 49ers.com/digitalhuddle.
49ers Place Two on Reserve/COVID-19 List
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have placed OL Hroniss Grasu and LB Joe Walker on the Reserve/Covid-19 List.
The Reserve/Covid-19 List was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Two Bay Area Favorites, Peet's Coffee and San Francisco 49ers, Team Up To Celebrate The Faithful with New Coffee Blend
Proud partners and local legends, Peet's Coffee® and the San Francisco 49ers, are excited to share a special coffee blend that celebrates their common roots and longstanding heritage in the Bay Area.
To the Faithful, the 49ers represent more than just a team. They are a way of life and hallmark for lasting memories and shared experiences. The Faithful Blend crafted by Peet's embodies the same confidence, strength, and spirit the team has when on the field. Floral and citrus aromatics open up to lively acidity and sweetness, featuring a solid body with notes of milk chocolate and hazelnut. This medium roast blend is as equally an uplifting cup as it is a cheerful touchdown for 49ers fans.
Available now until supplies last, the Faithful Blend can be purchased online at www.peets.com and at select Bay Area Peet's coffeebar locations.
2020 Fan of the Year Presented by Pepsi
San Francisco 49ers super fan Mary Joy was announced as the team's 2020 Fan of the Year and received a special message from 49ers legend Keena Turner. We know you'll do a great job representing the red & gold! Watch the full video below. 👇