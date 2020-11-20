Morning Report: Arik Armstead Awarded NFLPA Community MVP Award, 49ers Debut 

Digital Huddle

The 49ers Foundation announced the creation of the Digital Huddle powered by Cisco, Dignity Health and SAP, a hub of free education and fitness resources for teachers to use as a part of their everyday curriculum. The Foundation's direct programs EDU and PREP have been creating online resources for parents, coaches, teachers and students since at-home and distance learning began in April. Over 200 teachers and coaches across 45 Bay Area school districts have adopted the Foundation's online fitness and education programs impacting nearly 92,000 Bay Area youth in just a few short months.

Since the start of the pandemic, the 49ers Foundation has been committed to not only making content available to Bay Area schools, but also students across the country and the world. EDU and PREP's programs are free to the end user and also available in Spanish to ensure that youth of all ages, backgrounds and genders have access to education and fitness resources to succeed both in school and on the field. To access these resources and learn how you can bring the 49ers digital resources to your school, visit 49ers.com/digitalhuddle.