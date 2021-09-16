Morning Report: Analysts Release Week 2 NFL Power Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, September 16
New and Notable
2021 Power Rankings: How Do the 49ers Fare Following Week 1 Nail Biter?
The San Francisco 49ers kicked off their 2021 campaign 1-0 following a 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions in Sunday's season opener. San Francisco got off to a hot start, putting up a 28-point lead before Detroit scored their final two touchdowns with under a minute left in the contest
Beyond a botched handoff in the opening drive, San Francisco's offense put together several impressive drives in the first half all resulting in points. Meanwhile, the defense managed to hold Detroit to just 10 points in the first two quarters.
Following the nail-biting finish in Week 1, several pundits assessed where the 49ers stand heading into Week 2 of the season, with San Francisco standing as high as a Top 3 team in the league and as low as 14 in some rankings. Here's where several national media sites have the 49ers standing coming on the heels of Week 1.
Roster Moves
The 49ers announced that they have claimed RB Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.
Cannon (5-11, 185) was originally drafted by the New York Jets in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Jets (2018-19), Carolina Panthers (2020) and Ravens (2021), he has appeared in 35 games and registered 50 carries for 151 yards and one touchdown to go along with 20 receptions for 160 yards.
Go-To Meals, O-Line Bonding and More; 7 Things We Learned From Alex Mack
It's a return to the Bay Area for Berekely alum and six-time Pro Bowler Alex Mack. During the latest episode of the Unscripted Podcast presented by Microsoft Surface, 49ers senior reporter Keiana Martin and Mack covered a myriad of topics including his transition back to Northern California, being reunited with Kyle Shanahan and how he landed at the center position. Here are seven things we learned from the center.
Inside the Oval: Sarina Soriano, 49ers Bilingual Senior Producer
In the 20th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Sarina Soriano discussed her journey to the 49ers Studios team, the importance of creating Spanish-language content, her favorite memories on the road and more.
