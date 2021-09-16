Morning Report: Analysts Release Week 2 NFL Power Rankings

2021 Power Rankings: How Do the 49ers Fare Following Week 1 Nail Biter?

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off their 2021 campaign 1-0 following a 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions in Sunday's season opener. San Francisco got off to a hot start, putting up a 28-point lead before Detroit scored their final two touchdowns with under a minute left in the contest

Beyond a botched handoff in the opening drive, San Francisco's offense put together several impressive drives in the first half all resulting in points. Meanwhile, the defense managed to hold Detroit to just 10 points in the first two quarters.