Morning Report: 49ers Re-Sign Jaquiski Tartt and D.J. Jones

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, March 23.
New and Notable
49ers Re-sign DL D.J. Jones
On Monday, the 49ers announced they have re-signed defensive lineman D.J. Jones to a one-year deal.
"We are thrilled to have D.J. back in the fold with us," said general manager John Lynch. "Our team believes a great defense starts up front, and D.J. is as a key component on our defensive line. We have enjoyed watching him develop from a sixth-round pick to a versatile starter and can't wait to continue to see him grow and get even better."
The 49ers originally selected Jones (6-0, 305) in the sixth round (198th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 44 games (29 starts) throughout his four-year career and registered 69 tackles, 5.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. In 2020, he started all 14 games in which he appeared and notched 20 tackles, a career-high 3.0 sacks and one pass defensed.
49ers Re-sign S Jaquiski Tartt
The 49ers also announced on Monday that they have re-signed safety Jaquiski Tartt to a one-year deal.
"We are very excited to have Jaquiski back with our team," said Lynch. "Jaquiski is an extremely skilled and versatile player who provides excellent communication skills for our defense. Welcome back Quiski!"
Tartt (6-1, 221) was originally selected by the 49ers in the second round (46th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Over the past six seasons (2015-20), he has appeared in 66 games (50 starts) and registered 294 tackles, 17 passes defensed, 4.0 sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has also started three postseason contests and added 14 tackles and 1.0 sack.
Follow along with all of San Francisco's offseason moves on the 49ers Free Agency Hub.
1-on-1 with Alex Mack
During a special free agency episode of Toyota 1-on-1, Alex Mack discussed what 49ers Faithful can expect from him on the field, reviewed his history with Kyle Shanahan and shared his excitement to return to The Bay. Watch the full video below. 👇
Free Agent Facts: Defensive Lineman Samson Ebukam
The 49ers announced on Friday that they signed Samson Ebukam. The defensive lineman was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Click here to learn more about San Francisco's newest lineman.