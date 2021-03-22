The 49ers announced on Friday that they signed Samson Ebukam. The defensive lineman was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest lineman.
Samson Ebukam became the first player with a sack, interception and multiple touchdowns in a single game during the Rams Week 11 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. During his first four years in the league, Ebukam has recorded 150 tackles (95 solo), 28 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and an interception returned for a touchdown.
Following a season where the 49ers roster was decimated by injuries, Ebukam brings a record of durability. Since entering the league in 2017, the lineman hasn't missed a single game, playing in 64 regular-season and six playoff games.
Born in Onitsha, Nigeria, Nnamaka, Samson Ebukam moved to Beaverton, Ore. when he was nine years old, but has made sure to foster and promote his roots. "He's a very prideful dude," Rams director of player engagement Jacque McClendon told ESPN. "You talk to him about his native country, what that means to him, he takes that very seriously. We were in Baltimore this year, and we drove by a Nigerian restaurant, and you could just see him light up. He loves his country, his people, and he's very proud of having that culture."
Blessed to play professional football, Samson strives to use his platform in a positive way and make a difference in the world. Ebukam established the T&S Foundation in 2020, choosing a name that honors his father and mother, Tobias and Stella. The mission of the T&S Foundation is to fulfill basic humanitarian needs for the people of Nigeria. Ebukam experienced firsthand the difficulties and injustices that the people of Nigeria encounter on a daily basis during his childhood.
Although he was not in attendance at the NFL Scouting Combine, Ebukam put up impressive numbers at his Pro Day.
Vertical Jump: 39-inch
40-yard Dash: 4.45 seconds
Bench Press: 24 reps
Three-cone Drill: 7.07 seconds
The Eastern Washington product went on to be selected by the Rams with the No. 125 overall pick.