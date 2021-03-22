Born in Onitsha, Nigeria, Nnamaka, Samson Ebukam moved to Beaverton, Ore. when he was nine years old, but has made sure to foster and promote his roots. "He's a very prideful dude," Rams director of player engagement Jacque McClendon told ESPN. "You talk to him about his native country, what that means to him, he takes that very seriously. We were in Baltimore this year, and we drove by a Nigerian restaurant, and you could just see him light up. He loves his country, his people, and he's very proud of having that culture."