Morning Report: 49ers Sign Two Players to Extensions

49ers Sign FB Kyle Juszczyk to Five-Year Extension

"Kyle is a unique football player whose versatility, leadership and skillset are a tremendous fit with us," said general manager John Lynch. "He has been integral to the success of our offense the last four seasons and his contributions on the field are just a portion of the value he brings to our team. Kyle has helped to establish a standard for our team on the field, in the locker room and in the community. We couldn't be prouder to reward him with this well-deserved contract extension. Welcome back Juice!"