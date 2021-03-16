Presented by

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Two Players to Extensions

Mar 16, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, March 16.

New and Notable

49ers Sign FB Kyle Juszczyk to Five-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk to a five-year extension through the 2025 season.

"Kyle is a unique football player whose versatility, leadership and skillset are a tremendous fit with us," said general manager John Lynch. "He has been integral to the success of our offense the last four seasons and his contributions on the field are just a portion of the value he brings to our team. Kyle has helped to establish a standard for our team on the field, in the locker room and in the community. We couldn't be prouder to reward him with this well-deserved contract extension. Welcome back Juice!"

The Best of Kyle Juszczyk's First Four Seasons in San Francisco

View some of Juszczyk's best moments since joining the 49ers in 2017.

FB Kyle Juszczyk
1 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
2 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
3 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
4 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
5 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
6 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
7 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
8 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
9 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
10 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
11 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
12 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
13 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
14 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
15 / 25
FB Kyle Juszczyk
16 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
17 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
18 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
19 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
20 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
21 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
22 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
23 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
24 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

FB Kyle Juszczyk
25 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Sign Emmanuel Moseley to Two-Year Extension

The 49ers announced on Monday that the team has signed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a two-year extension through the 2022 season.

"Emmanuel is a great example of how we look to build our football team," said Lynch. "After originally joining us as an undrafted player, he put in the time and effort and we have watched him develop into a key contributor on both defense and special teams. We are excited to keep him as a 49er for the next few seasons."

The Best of Emmanuel Moseley's First Three Seasons in Red and Gold

View some of Moseley's best moments since joining the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2018.

CB Emmanuel Moseley
1 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
2 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
3 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
4 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
5 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
6 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
7 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
8 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
9 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
10 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
11 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
12 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
13 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
14 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
15 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
16 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
17 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
18 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
19 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
20 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
21 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
22 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
23 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
24 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Emmanuel Moseley
25 / 25

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Free Agency Deadlines This Week

March 15-17: Legal negotiating window ahead of free agency opens. Teams are permitted to contact and enter contract negotiations with players who become unrestricted free agents on March 17.

March 17:

  • 2021 NFL league year, trading period and free agency opens at 1 p.m. PT.
  • Teams can sign new free agents and prior trades become official.
  • Teams must exercise all 2021 options on players who have options clauses in their 2020 contracts.
  • Teams must submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents and exclusive rights free agents.
  • All teams must be under the salary cap before 1 p.m. PT.

See the 49ers entire offseason calendar, here.

Quick Hits

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ recorded a 90.4 coverage grade in each year where he played more than 700 defensive snaps.

--

NFL stadiums and facilities have been used to administer one million vaccinations. Click here to learn more about getting vaccinated at Levi's® Stadium.

In the Community

Related Content

news

Morning Report: PFF Matches Greg Newsome II to 49ers Defensive Scheme

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: How Rashawn Slater Fits in the 49ers Lineup

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL.com Lists 49ers Top Roster Needs 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Daniel Jeremiah Evaluates Potential 1st and 2nd Round CBs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Analysts Key In on D-Line for 12th-Overall Pick

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL Invites 323 Draft Prospects to Participate in Modified Combine

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Evaluating the 49ers RB Situation Heading into 2021

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Examining the Top Free Agents Around the League

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines and roster news.
news

Morning Report: Where Do the 49ers Stand at WR Heading into 2021?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Six 49ers Land on NFL's Top 101 Free Agents List

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Offseason with Pro Personnel Analyst Salli Clavelle

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
Advertising