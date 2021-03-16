Morning Report: 49ers Sign Two Players to Extensions

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, March 16.
New and Notable
49ers Sign FB Kyle Juszczyk to Five-Year Extension
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk to a five-year extension through the 2025 season.
"Kyle is a unique football player whose versatility, leadership and skillset are a tremendous fit with us," said general manager John Lynch. "He has been integral to the success of our offense the last four seasons and his contributions on the field are just a portion of the value he brings to our team. Kyle has helped to establish a standard for our team on the field, in the locker room and in the community. We couldn't be prouder to reward him with this well-deserved contract extension. Welcome back Juice!"
View some of Juszczyk's best moments since joining the 49ers in 2017.
49ers Sign Emmanuel Moseley to Two-Year Extension
The 49ers announced on Monday that the team has signed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a two-year extension through the 2022 season.
"Emmanuel is a great example of how we look to build our football team," said Lynch. "After originally joining us as an undrafted player, he put in the time and effort and we have watched him develop into a key contributor on both defense and special teams. We are excited to keep him as a 49er for the next few seasons."
View some of Moseley's best moments since joining the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2018.
Free Agency Deadlines This Week
March 15-17: Legal negotiating window ahead of free agency opens. Teams are permitted to contact and enter contract negotiations with players who become unrestricted free agents on March 17.
March 17:
- 2021 NFL league year, trading period and free agency opens at 1 p.m. PT.
- Teams can sign new free agents and prior trades become official.
- Teams must exercise all 2021 options on players who have options clauses in their 2020 contracts.
- Teams must submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents and exclusive rights free agents.
- All teams must be under the salary cap before 1 p.m. PT.
See the 49ers entire offseason calendar, here.
Quick Hits
According to Pro Football Focus, Jason Verrett recorded a 90.4 coverage grade in each year where he played more than 700 defensive snaps.
--
NFL stadiums and facilities have been used to administer one million vaccinations. Click here to learn more about getting vaccinated at Levi's® Stadium.