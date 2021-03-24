Morning Report: 49ers Shore Up O-Line with Free Agency Signings

49ers Re-sign T Trent Williams

"After a year away from the football field, Trent came in and performed at an incredibly high level for us, demonstrating that he remains an elite tackle in this league," said General Manager John Lynch. "His familiarity with our coaching staff allowed for a seamless transition into our organization and culture, where he quickly earned the trust of his teammates and established himself as an important leader in our locker room. Trent's passion for the game could be felt from day one and this fits exactly with our vision of the 49er way and a championship culture. His contributions to our team extend well beyond the field and we're thrilled to keep Trent in the Bay Area for a long time. We look forward to his continued high-level play and success for us."