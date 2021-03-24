Presented by

Morning Report: 49ers Shore Up O-Line with Free Agency Signings

Mar 24, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, March 24.

New and Notable

49ers Re-sign T Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have re-signed All-Pro tackle Trent Williams to a six-year deal through the 2026 season.

"After a year away from the football field, Trent came in and performed at an incredibly high level for us, demonstrating that he remains an elite tackle in this league," said General Manager John Lynch. "His familiarity with our coaching staff allowed for a seamless transition into our organization and culture, where he quickly earned the trust of his teammates and established himself as an important leader in our locker room. Trent's passion for the game could be felt from day one and this fits exactly with our vision of the 49er way and a championship culture. His contributions to our team extend well beyond the field and we're thrilled to keep Trent in the Bay Area for a long time. We look forward to his continued high-level play and success for us."

What Do the Trent Williams, Alex Mack Signings Mean for 49ers O-line?

The San Francisco 49ers brass appear to do their best work past nightfall. (An inside joke for those who followed along with John Lynch's free agency tweets.)

In the wee hours leading up to the start of the new league year, the 49ers finalized two deals to help bolster one of their biggest questions of the offseason. Outside of the cornerback position, the offensive line appeared to be the most glaring need for San Francisco.

Perhaps one of the biggest question marks was the status of Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams﻿. After joining San Francisco in a draft day trade with the Washington Football Team last April, Williams returned as one of the best tackles in the NFL in 2020. The left tackle appeared in 14 games and earned Pro Football Focus' top grade of any tackle in the league, aiding him to his eighth-career Pro Bowl nod.

Read More >>>

The Best of Trent Williams' First Season in Red and Gold

View some of Williams' best moments from his Pro Bowl first season with the 49ers.

1-on-1 with Samson Ebukam

During a special free agency episode of Toyota 1-on-1, ﻿Samson Ebukam﻿ discussed the opportunity to play on the D-line with ﻿Nick Bosa﻿, his initial conversations with DeMeco Ryans and switching from outside linebacker to defensive lineman. Watch the full video below. 👇

Other Roster News

The 49ers announced on Tuesday they have re-signed defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year deal, in addition to signing defensive lineman ﻿Zach Kerr﻿ to a one-year deal.

The 49ers originally acquired Willis (6-4, 270) in a trade with the New York Jets on October 27, 2020. Last season with San Francisco, he appeared in seven games and tallied 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Kerr (6-2, 334) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2014. Throughout his seven-year career with the Colts (2014-16), Denver Broncos (2017-18), Arizona Cardinals (2019) and Carolina Panthers (2020), he has appeared in 88 games (16 starts) and registered 167 tackles, 9.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Follow along with all of San Francisco's offseason moves on the 49ers Free Agency Hub.

