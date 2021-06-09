Morning Report: 49ers D-Line Cracks PFF's Top 10 Units

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, June 9.
New and Notable
Ranking All 32 NFL Defensive Lines
Pro Football Focus is breaking down NFL rosters position-by-position before the start of the 2021 season. Looking at the defensive line, the analytic's site highlighted the return of key playmakers on the line to bring the unit back to their 2019 dominance. Coming in at No. 9, here's what PFF had to say about San Francisco's season outlook.
"San Francisco's defensive line went from borderline unblockable in 2019 to underwhelming in 2020. That's to be expected after the team traded away one of the NFL's best interior defenders (DeForest Buckner) and was without Nick Bosa and Dee Ford for all but 80 combined defensive snaps in 2020 because of injury. Bosa and Ford's return to play alongside Arik Armstead could give the 49ers one of the best edge rotations in the NFL. San Francisco will also need Javon Kinlaw (54.1 PFF grade as a rookie) to make a second-year jump to get back toward the elite group we saw two years ago."
Heading into training camp next month, the 49ers have 15 defensive linemen on the roster.
Quick Hits
In this special edition of Unscripted presented by Microsoft Surface, Richard Hightower discusses how he's developed over the past four seasons as San Francisco's special teams coordinator, the 49ers emphasis on "culture" in the locker room and his involvement in scouting players in the draft process.
--
According to Pro Football Focus, Jason Verrett allowed only 8.9 yards per reception in 2020, the 10th lowest figure among corners in the NFL last season.
--
The National Football League announced today that they will be launching a process to identify a partner city for regular-season games in Germany.
NFL owners recently demonstrated their commitment to international growth by passing a resolution stating that from 2022 onwards all 32 clubs will play internationally at least once every eight years, ensuring diversity of participating teams and long-term inventory. Up to four neutral site games per year will be scheduled outside the US.