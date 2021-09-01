Morning Report: 49ers Cut Roster to 53

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, September 1.
New and Notable
Position-by-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2021 53-man Roster
Ahead of Tuesday's 1 p.m. deadline, the San Francisco 49ers officially trimmed their roster from 80 to its initial 53 players. NFL rosters are fluid, and that's no exception for San Francisco. As the team continues to evaluate the roster, it's likely the 49ers will continue to make moves over the course of the week and through the rest of the season.
"Everyone makes such a big deal of the final 53," Shanahan said on Monday. "The only day it's the final 53 is on that day. Never in the history of the NFL has it ever been your final 53. You're changing that roster throughout the year, all the time. And yeah, guys might have opportunities to go other places and get on theirs, but we have guys go down and we have to change this roster throughout the year. We like to bring people in that we know and guys that we've worked with. And I see those guys in this building."
Having expanded its practice squad members from 10-16 last year, the 49ers will announce its roster over the course of the next few days. With that, here is a position-by-position breakdown of where the 49ers currently stand heading into Week 1.
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have traded LB Jonas Griffith and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for the Broncos 2022 sixth-round and 2023 seventh-round draft choices. The team also announced the following roster moves:
49ers PREP Holds First In-Person Community Event of 2021
After more than a year of virtual community impact initiatives, the 49ers Foundation and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank held their first in-person community event today in East Palo Alto. In partnership with the Wender Weis Foundation for Children, Robert A. Bothman Inc., Greenfield Outdoor Fitness, and Newfront (formerly ABD), the 49ers held a ribbon-cutting celebration to officially open an outdoor fitness zone at Joel Davis Park in East Palo Alto.
Furthering 49ers PREP's mission of empowering Bay Area youth to lead healthy lifestyles, this new public space features fitness equipment for residents of all ages including stationary workout machines like incline sit-up benches and chest and leg press machines. Wheelchair accessible machines are also available. The space adds to an already popular park in East Palo Alto equipped with picnic areas, barbecue pits, and a playground.