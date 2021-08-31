49ers Announce Initial 53-Man Roster Ahead of NFL Deadline

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have traded LB Jonas Griffith and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for the Broncos 2022 sixth-round and 2023 seventh-round draft choices. The team also announced the following roster moves:
The following players have been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:
The following player has been placed on the Injured Reserve List:
The following players have been released:
OL Jake Brendel
QB Nate Sudfeld
The following players have been waived:
DL Alex Barrett
LB Justin Hilliard
FB Josh Hokit
OL Corbin Kaufusi
The following player has been placed on the Reserve/Suspended List: