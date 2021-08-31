Presented by

49ers Announce Initial 53-Man Roster Ahead of NFL Deadline

Aug 31, 2021 at 02:49 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have traded LB Jonas Griffith and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for the Broncos 2022 sixth-round and 2023 seventh-round draft choices. The team also announced the following roster moves:

The following players have been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:

DB Tarvarius Moore

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

The following player has been placed on the Injured Reserve List:

T Shon Coleman

The following players have been released:

WR Travis Benjamin

OL Jake Brendel

S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

RB Wayne Gallman II

CB Dontae Johnson

OL Senio Kelemete

TE Jordan Matthews

TE MyCole Pruitt

QB Nate Sudfeld

DL Eddie Yarbrough

The following players have been waived:

DL Alex Barrett

WR River Cracraft

DL Darrion Daniels

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

LB ﻿Justin Hilliard﻿

FB ﻿Josh Hokit﻿

OL ﻿Corbin Kaufusi﻿

S Jared Mayden

OL Colton McKivitz

CB Alexander Myres

OL Dakoda Shepley

LB Elijah Sullivan

WR Nsimba Webster

The following player has been placed on the Reserve/Suspended List:

DL Jordan Willis

