Morning Report: 49ers Add Reinforcements to O-Line with Alex Mack Signing

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have signed center Alex Mack to a three-year deal.
"We are excited to add another Pro Bowl player to our offensive line," said general manager John Lynch. "Throughout his career, Alex has been a model of consistency. His leadership and high character will be felt throughout our team and community."
Mack (6-4, 311) was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round (21st overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft. A three-time Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro (2013 & 2016-17) and six-time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2014 & 2016-19), he has started all 179 career regular season games in which he appeared and five postseason contests throughout his career.
The Shanahan Effect: How the 49ers HC (Not Instagram) Led Alex Mack to SF
Alex Mack's phone was ringing off the hook early Wednesday morning. Just hours before he'd hit the open market after spending the previous six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, a simple tag on Trent Williams' Instagram story had Mack's phone "exploding."
"My phone was very excited for me," Mack joked.
His representatives were already in the midst of getting a deal done with the 49ers, and on Thursday afternoon, both sides landed on an agreement to reunite Mack with his former offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan. Read More >>>
According to Pro Football Focus, the 49ers have a Top 10 player in four out of their five projected starting offensive linemen in their respective positional rankings over the last four seasons (min 1,500 snaps).
Left Tackle: Trent Williams - 2nd
Left Guard: Laken Tomlinson - 8th
Center: Alex Mack - 2nd
Right Guard: Daniel Brunskill - n/a
Right Tackle: Mike McGlinchey - 8th
