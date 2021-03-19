Presented by

Morning Report: 49ers Add Reinforcements to O-Line with Alex Mack Signing

Mar 19, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, March 19.

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have signed center Alex Mack to a three-year deal.

"We are excited to add another Pro Bowl player to our offensive line," said general manager John Lynch. "Throughout his career, Alex has been a model of consistency. His leadership and high character will be felt throughout our team and community."

Mack (6-4, 311) was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round (21st overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft. A three-time Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro (2013 & 2016-17) and six-time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2014 & 2016-19), he has started all 179 career regular season games in which he appeared and five postseason contests throughout his career.

The Shanahan Effect: How the 49ers HC (Not Instagram) Led Alex Mack to SF

Alex Mack﻿'s phone was ringing off the hook early Wednesday morning. Just hours before he'd hit the open market after spending the previous six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, a simple tag on Trent Williams﻿' Instagram story had Mack's phone "exploding."

"My phone was very excited for me," Mack joked.

His representatives were already in the midst of getting a deal done with the 49ers, and on Thursday afternoon, both sides landed on an agreement to reunite Mack with his former offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan. Read More >>>

According to Pro Football Focus, the 49ers have a Top 10 player in four out of their five projected starting offensive linemen in their respective positional rankings over the last four seasons (min 1,500 snaps).

Left Tackle: Trent Williams - 2nd

Left Guard: Laken Tomlinson - 8th

Center: Alex Mack - 2nd

Right Guard: Daniel Brunskill - n/a

Right Tackle: Mike McGlinchey - 8th

Join your home team on a virtual quest to save the day with 49ers legend Jerry Rice. Just before the start of a major press conference, the team discovers their precious trophies are missing and need your help to track them down. Taunted by a mischievous thief, navigate through Levi's® Stadium and use your 49ers knowledge to unlock puzzles and discover clues to find missing trophies.

