Morning Report: 49ers 2021 Strength of Schedule

Quick Hits

After making the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection semifinals in his first two years on the ballot, Patrick Willis has yet to breakthrough to 15 finalists, but he isn't letting that affect this future. "I just try to be in the now," Willis said. "If it takes another 20 years, that would be awesome. I'd rather see guys that are older and being able to enjoy it get my slot and I'll wait another three or four or five or 10 or 20 years to get in when I'm older. ... With that being said, if it happens one day it will be awesome. If not, it will still be awesome."