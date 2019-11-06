Mitch Wishnowsky Named NFC Special Teams Player of Week

Nov 06, 2019 at 05:29 AM
Congrats are in order for San Francisco 49ers fourth-round pick. The Australian punter earned his first career NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors following his Week 9 performance over the Arizona Cardinals.

Mitch Wishnowsky totaled five punts for 231 yards (46.2 average) in the Week 9 victory, with three landing inside of Arizona's own 20-yard line. Wishnowsky's punts inside the 20 were returned for a mere 5.7 yards per return.

Through eight weeks, Wishnowsky has punted for 1,097 yards on 25 punts for a 42.3 net average, ranked 14th-best in the league. Thirteen of Wishnowsky's 25 punts were downed inside of the 20.

