Mitch Wishnowsky Named NFC Special Teams Player of Week

Congrats are in order for San Francisco 49ers fourth-round pick. The Australian punter earned his first career NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors following his Week 9 performance over the Arizona Cardinals.
Mitch Wishnowsky totaled five punts for 231 yards (46.2 average) in the Week 9 victory, with three landing inside of Arizona's own 20-yard line. Wishnowsky's punts inside the 20 were returned for a mere 5.7 yards per return.
Through eight weeks, Wishnowsky has punted for 1,097 yards on 25 punts for a 42.3 net average, ranked 14th-best in the league. Thirteen of Wishnowsky's 25 punts were downed inside of the 20.