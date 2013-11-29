Michael Crabtree to Make 2013 Debut vs. Rams

The 49ers wideout cautioned that he's not trying to say too much about his return to the field. He wants his play to do the talking.

"I don't want to hype nothing up," he said. "I just want to play ball like I do every Sunday."

Still, the 49ers have yet to have Crabtree and Boldin together on the field in a regular season game. The team envisioned a dynamic pass-catching tandem when they acquired Boldin last March and will now get to see both players in action against St. Louis.

Crabtree said Boldin was somebody he grew up admiring. Crabtree also commended the 49ers for pairing him with great players. In 2012, it was Randy Moss who played next to Crabtree.

With Crabtree back in the fold, the goals for the 49ers remain the same.

"We're gonna need to win," he said. "It's going to take everybody, everybody as a whole."

Crabtree's last on-field performance was in Super Bowl XLVII. He caught five passes for 109 yards and one touchdown in the loss. It hasn't left his mind either.

"We know where we left off last year," he said. "We want to get there."

Crabtree also said his recent practice film is very much like what he put on tape in 2012.

Did it look like the same No. 15?

"Yeah, it did," he said. "That's what made me more comfortable."