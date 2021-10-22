Trey Lance OUT, Trent Williams Doubtful ahead of Primetime Matchup vs. Colts

﻿Trent Williams﻿ popped up on the 49ers injury report this week and has been MIA through each of the 49ers practices leading up to Sunday. The left tackle was already dealing with an elbow injury sustained in Week 4 as he banged up his ankle the following week against the Arizona Cardinals.

While the Bye certainly was timely in his recovery, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Williams re-aggravated his ankle on Monday, putting his availability in question heading into the primetime matchup.

On Friday, Williams was ruled doubtful, as the team hopes another day of rest and recovery can get the left tackle back on his feet in time for the 49ers matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

"We didn't think it was as bad as it obviously is because he was able to finish that game and everything. But he re-zinged it a little bit at practice on Monday and hasn't been able to go since," Shanahan said on Friday. "But Trent, out of anybody in this team, will take up all the way to game time so that's why he's still there."

If Williams is unable to suit up, fifth-round rookie ﻿Jaylon Moore﻿ is likely the next man up at San Francisco's left tackle spot, who played admirably in his place during the preseason and in spurts of the veteran's absence.

"I think he's done a real good job," Shanahan said of Moore. "You've got to get thrown out in the battle and you got to deal with the NFL and how it is. So, there will always be adjustments with that. But every time he's gone out there, whether it's in the preseason, whether it's been in these practices, the game's not too big for him. He gets better the more he plays and if he does get that opportunity Sunday night, it will be a hell of an opportunity for him and I know he'll be ready."

"He's ready to play NFL football," offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel added.

Additionally, the 49ers will be shorthanded in the interior of their defensive line with ﻿Maurice Hurst﻿ adding to ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ as two players who will be on the sidelines on Sunday. Hurst popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a calf injury. Shanahan revealed the defensive tackle is dealing with a "pretty bad" calf injury and could miss four to eight weeks.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have expressed that Kinlaw's lingering knee injury is 'a big concern,' as the former first round pick has been dealing with a number of setbacks and hasn't been fully able to participate in practice since the season opener. Per Shanahan, Kinlaw is a candidate to be placed on Injured Reserve.

"It's something we're worried about and concerned about. It's something we'll probably decide here in the next week," Shanahan said.

The 49ers are likely to look to ﻿D.J. Jones﻿, ﻿Kentavius Street﻿ and ﻿Zach Kerr﻿ in Hurst and Kinlaw's absence against the Colts. The team could also elevate ﻿Darrion Daniels﻿ from the team's practice squad ahead of Sunday.

As for the Colts, Indy's defense suffered a huge blow this week as safety Julian Blackmon suffered a torn Achilles' in Wednesday's practice and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Additionally, fellow defensive back Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) is also ruled out for Sunday. Colts head coach Frank Reich is "very optimistic" about the return of three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson's availability for Sunday. Nelson was placed on Injured Reserve in Week 4 and is eligible to be activated ahead of Sunday night.