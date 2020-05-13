49ers Morning Report: Players Call Team's 'Continuity' an Asset, Cooking Pasta with Solly, a Recipe from the Team Dietitian

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Wednesday, May 13.
Stability and 'Continuity' Are Assets for 49ers Amid Unorthodox Offseason
During video conferences with media last week, Fred Warner and Laken Tomlinson emphasized the advantage of keeping the team's 2019 roster mostly intact. The 49ers retained 18 of their 22 starters, which alleviates the stresses of getting new players and coaches familiar with San Francisco's playbook. With the team working virtually from across the country, Tomlinson said of the continuity, "I think is going to be a winning edge for this team in this phase." Read More >>>
Solomon Thomas Whips Up Homemade Pasta While Talking 2020 Season Preparations
In this special edition of 49ers Face to Face, Solomon Thomas discussed staying connected with teammates amid the COVID-19 pandemic and analyzed the success of the 49ers defensive line while preparing a homemade recipe with his family.
Niners Nutrition: Hearty Black Beans and Rice by 49ers Dietitian Jordan Mazur
49ers coordinator of nutrition Jordan Mazur shared a fast and easy recipe for black beans and rice that can be easily modified to fit your nutritional needs.
INGREDIENTS
- Yellow onion
- Garlic
- Jalapeño (optional)
- Olive oil
- Black beans
- Fire-roasted diced tomatoes
- Tomato paste
- Ground cumin
- Chipotle powder
- Paprika
- Oregano
- Green onion or cilantro (garnish and topping)
- Rice
- Kosher salt
- Unsalted butter or oil (optional)
Get the full recipe here.