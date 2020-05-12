Niners Nutrition: Hearty Black Beans and Rice by 49ers Dietitian Jordan Mazur

Hearty Black Beans and Rice
This fast and easy recipe is rich, filling, flavorful, and very inexpensive. It requires very basic cooking skills, can be easily modified and offers flexitarian options. It's an easy vegan meal, but you can add other ingredients to make it your own, like meat, cheese, and sour cream. Scale up or down the serving sizes based on how many mouths you want to feed! It can be enjoyed right away or stored in an airtight storage container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. If you want to batch cook this recipe, it can also be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months and defrosted and heated up when you want to enjoy it again.
Prep Time: 5 mins
Cook Time: 20 mins
Total Time: 25 mins
Servings: 6, about 1.5 cups each
BLACK BEAN INGREDIENTS (Shopping List or Pantry List):
- 1 large yellow onion
- 3 cloves garlic
- 2 jalapeño (optional)
- 3 Tbsp olive oil
- 4 15oz. cans black beans
- 2 15oz. cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes
- 2 Tbsp tomato paste
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp chipotle powder
- 1 tsp paprika
- 2 tsp oregano
- 2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 bunch green onion or cilantro (garnish and topping)
- salt to taste
BLACK BEAN INSTRUCTIONS:
- Dice the onion and mince the garlic. Remove the stem and seeds from the jalapeño, then dice the remaining jalapeño flesh. Thinly slice the green onion, separating the white and green parts. Set the green parts aside for garnish (you can also use fresh cilantro).
- Add the onion, jalapeño, white parts of the green onion and olive oil to a large soup pot and sauté over medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until the onions are soft and translucent. Add in the garlic and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- While the onion, garlic, and jalapeño are sautéing, use a blender to purée 3 of the 4 cans of black beans (with liquid from the can). If the beans are too thick to purée, add just enough water to make them blend. (Note: if you don't have a blender then you can mash the beans by hand)
- Add all 4 cans of black beans to the soup pot (one can of whole beans with liquid, 3 puréed), along with the can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes (with juices), tomato paste, the cumin, chili powder, oregano, paprika, and salt. Stir to combine.
- Place a lid on the pot and allow the soup to come up to a simmer. Allow the soup to simmer, stirring often, for about 15 minutes. After simmering for 15 minutes, taste and add salt to taste (around 1/2 tsp). Serve hot with your choice of toppings or over rice (see instructions below).
NOTES: For a mild soup, skip the jalapeño and use smoked paprika. For a spicy soup, add the jalapeño with seeds.
RICE INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup rice
- 2 cups of water
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter or oil (optional)
RICE INSTRUCTIONS:
- Rinse the rice. Place the rice in a fine-mesh strainer and rinse under cool, running water until the water runs clear. This removes dusty starch that can lead to gummy rice.
- Bring 2 cups water, salt and butter or oil to a boil in a covered small saucepan over high heat.
- Add the rice and stir.
- Cover, reduce the heat to low, and cook until the water is absorbed, for 18 to 20 minutes.
- Rest the rice off the heat for 10 minutes and then fluff. Remove from the heat and let the saucepan stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Uncover, fluff with a fork, and serve.