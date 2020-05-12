Niners Nutrition: Hearty Black Beans and Rice by 49ers Dietitian Jordan Mazur

Hearty Black Beans and Rice

This fast and easy recipe is rich, filling, flavorful, and very inexpensive. It requires very basic cooking skills, can be easily modified and offers flexitarian options. It's an easy vegan meal, but you can add other ingredients to make it your own, like meat, cheese, and sour cream. Scale up or down the serving sizes based on how many mouths you want to feed! It can be enjoyed right away or stored in an airtight storage container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. If you want to batch cook this recipe, it can also be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months and defrosted and heated up when you want to enjoy it again.