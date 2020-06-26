Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Discusses Virtual Offseason, Robert Saleh Previews Javon Kinlaw's Potential, 49ers Mailbag

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, June 26.
Kyle Shanahan Discusses Pros and Cons of Virtual OTAs
Head coach Kyle Shanahan reviewed the team's virtual training sessions and the challenges of acclimating the 49ers rookies into the scheme from across the country on the fifth episode of the 49ers SOTF, presented by Toyota.
Robert Saleh and Richard Hightower on How Consistency Will Benefit 49ers in 2020
Saleh and Hightower sat down with Keiana Martin to share their goals for the 49ers defensive and special teams units and how they are embracing virtual coaching on the sixth episode of the 49ers SOTF, presented by Toyota. Tune in for the final two episodes featuring Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Trent Williams, Mike McGlinchey, Richard Sherman, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead tonight on 49ers.com and the team's official YouTube channel. Catch up on previous episodes here.
49ers Mailbag
Submit your 49ers questions for senior reporter Keiana Martin and weekly special guests in the 49ers mailbag. Ask away.