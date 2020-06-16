Presented by

Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Contract Extension, Adam Rank's 2020 Schedule Predictions, Kendrick Bourne Donates to Food Drive

Take a look at some of the best and never before seen photos of Levi's® Stadium through the years.

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your 49ers storylines for Tuesday, June 16.

49ers Extend Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco announced on Monday that the team has signed Kyle Shanahan to a multi-year contract extension. Shanahan was named the 20th head coach in franchise history on February 6, 2017. In 2019, he was named Coach of the Year by Sporting News and NFC Coach of the Year by the Committee of 101 after leading the 49ers to a 13-3 regular season record, the NFC West Division title and an appearance in Super Bowl LIV.

Adam Rank's 2020 Schedule Prediction

A year removed from Adam Rank's 3-13 record prediction, the NFL.com writer has released his newest set of predictions for the 2020 season. Check out Rank's 12-4 game-by-game prediction below:

Week 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals: Win

Week 2 at New York Jets: Win

Week 3 at New York Giants: Win

Week 4 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Lose

Week 5 vs. Miami Dolphins: Win

Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Win

Week 7 at New England Patriots: Win

Week 8 at Seattle Seahawks: Lose

Week 9 vs. Green Bay Packers: Win

Week 10 at New Orleans Saints: Lose

Week 12 at Rams: Win

Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills: Win

Week 14 vs. Washington Redskins: Win

Week 15 at Dallas Cowboys: Lose

Week 16 at Cardinals: Win

Week 17 vs. Seahawks: Win

Check out the San Francisco 49ers 2020 schedule in black and white.

Week 1
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals
September 13, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 2
San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets
September 20, 10:00 a.m. PT

Week 3
San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants
September 27, 10:00 a.m. PT

Week 4
San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
October 4, 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday Night Football

Week 5
San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins
October 11, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 6
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
October 18, 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday Night Football

Week 7
San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots
October 25, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 8
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
November 1, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 9
San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers
November 5, 5:20 p.m. PT, Thursday Night Football

Week 10
San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints
November 15, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 12
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
November 29, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 13
San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills
December 7, 5:15 p.m. PT, Monday Night Football

Week 14
San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Redskins
December 13, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 15
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

December 20, 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday Night Football

Week 16
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
December 26 or 27, TBD Time

Week 17
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
January 3, 1:25 p.m. PT

Bourne Donates to Food Drive in San Jose

Kendrick Bourne is donating 5,000 boxes of produce on Saturday, June 20 at Emma Prusch Park. Through his foundation, the Bourne Blessed Foundation, the wide receiver raises money in order to promote and support charitable, community activities, events and other endeavors to address the less fortunate and disadvantaged, and educate the community at large in regard to health care issues that disproportionately affect minorities

Advertising