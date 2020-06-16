Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Contract Extension, Adam Rank's 2020 Schedule Predictions, Kendrick Bourne Donates to Food Drive

49ers Extend Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco announced on Monday that the team has signed Kyle Shanahan to a multi-year contract extension. Shanahan was named the 20th head coach in franchise history on February 6, 2017. In 2019, he was named Coach of the Year by Sporting News and NFC Coach of the Year by the Committee of 101 after leading the 49ers to a 13-3 regular season record, the NFC West Division title and an appearance in Super Bowl LIV.