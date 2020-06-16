Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Contract Extension, Adam Rank's 2020 Schedule Predictions, Kendrick Bourne Donates to Food Drive

Take a look at some of the best and never before seen photos of Levi's® Stadium through the years.
Here are your 49ers storylines for Tuesday, June 16.
49ers Extend Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
San Francisco announced on Monday that the team has signed Kyle Shanahan to a multi-year contract extension. Shanahan was named the 20th head coach in franchise history on February 6, 2017. In 2019, he was named Coach of the Year by Sporting News and NFC Coach of the Year by the Committee of 101 after leading the 49ers to a 13-3 regular season record, the NFC West Division title and an appearance in Super Bowl LIV.
Adam Rank's 2020 Schedule Prediction
A year removed from Adam Rank's 3-13 record prediction, the NFL.com writer has released his newest set of predictions for the 2020 season. Check out Rank's 12-4 game-by-game prediction below:
Week 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals: Win
Week 2 at New York Jets: Win
Week 3 at New York Giants: Win
Week 4 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Lose
Week 5 vs. Miami Dolphins: Win
Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Win
Week 7 at New England Patriots: Win
Week 8 at Seattle Seahawks: Lose
Week 9 vs. Green Bay Packers: Win
Week 10 at New Orleans Saints: Lose
Week 12 at Rams: Win
Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills: Win
Week 14 vs. Washington Redskins: Win
Week 15 at Dallas Cowboys: Lose
Week 16 at Cardinals: Win
Week 17 vs. Seahawks: Win
Bourne Donates to Food Drive in San Jose
Kendrick Bourne is donating 5,000 boxes of produce on Saturday, June 20 at Emma Prusch Park. Through his foundation, the Bourne Blessed Foundation, the wide receiver raises money in order to promote and support charitable, community activities, events and other endeavors to address the less fortunate and disadvantaged, and educate the community at large in regard to health care issues that disproportionately affect minorities