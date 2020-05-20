49ers Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk Details Virtual Meetings, Jerry Rice on Team's Super Bowl Trajectory and Top 5 WRs to Breakout in 2020

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Wednesday, May 20.
Kyle Juszczyk Embraces 49ers Virtual Offseason as a 'Productive' Alternative
With 49ers players and coaches working from their homes across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, video calls have taken place of in-person meetings. Kyle Juszczyk spoke with media on Tuesday and detailed how the team is staying productive from afar. "The meetings have actually gone incredibly well," Juszczyk said. "The Zoom meetings really haven't differed too much from when we're in the facility. We still have great banter back and forth, great discussions. The film is up there on your iPad just like if you were sitting in your meeting room and looking at a projection screen and the coach is talking over it, and it's still very interactive so that's been good." Read More >>>
Jerry Rice Believes 49ers are a 'Target' in Tough Road Back to the Super Bowl
During an Instagram Live on the 49ers account, Jerry Rice discussed his expectations for the team heading into the 2020 season. The three-time Super Bowl champion, Hall of Famer and Super Bowl MVP knows what it takes to make it to the big game. Unlike at the start of 2019, according to Rice, San Francisco will be the game every team has circled. "I think you're a target now because every team is going to give you their best shot," Rice said. "Every game is going to be like a playoff game, and I have gone through this. It's hard the next year. You've got to battle through, but I feel like they have the players that can do that." Watch Rice's full interview below.
Nate Burleson Predicts Deebo Samuel to Have a Breakout Season
NFL Network's Nate Burleson revealed his list of the top five wide receivers to have breakout seasons in 2020.
Top 5
- DK Metcalf
- Deebo Samuel
- CeeDee Lamb
- Will Fuller
- Henry Ruggs III
Get the full analysis from the "Good Morning Football" crew below.