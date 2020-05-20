49ers Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk Details Virtual Meetings, Jerry Rice on Team's Super Bowl Trajectory and Top 5 WRs to Breakout in 2020

Kyle Juszczyk Embraces 49ers Virtual Offseason as a 'Productive' Alternative

With 49ers players and coaches working from their homes across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, video calls have taken place of in-person meetings. Kyle Juszczyk spoke with media on Tuesday and detailed how the team is staying productive from afar. "The meetings have actually gone incredibly well," Juszczyk said. "The Zoom meetings really haven't differed too much from when we're in the facility. We still have great banter back and forth, great discussions. The film is up there on your iPad just like if you were sitting in your meeting room and looking at a projection screen and the coach is talking over it, and it's still very interactive so that's been good." Read More >>>