Morning Report: Kwon Alexander Hikes with Former NFC West Rival, Arik Armstead Makes the Cover of Sactown Magazine, 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body 

Arik Armstead Featured on Sactown Magazine Cover

Arik Armstead has made it his mission to make as large of an impact off the field as he does on it. Through his foundation The Arik Armstead Academic Project, the defensive lineman is working to positively impact the Sacramento Public School system by serving students and providing equality. In the July/August issue fo the Sactown Magazine, Armstead is featured to talk about race, the NFL and his hometown, Sacramento. "I'm a Black man first, before I was ever in the NFL or ever had this platform," Armstead said in the article. "I dealt with these issues growing up before any of this. For me personally, my lane is speaking out, letting my voice be heard."