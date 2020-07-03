Presented by

Friday, Jul 03, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: Kwon Alexander Hikes with Former NFC West Rival, Arik Armstead Makes the Cover of Sactown Magazine, 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body 

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, July 3.

Hiking with Kwon

Kwon Alexander posted an inside look at what he's doing before the 49ers report to training camp at the end of the month. On his Instagram, Alexander posted photos from a hike with Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley. Alexander and Gurley squared up against each other only once during the 2019 season as the running back missed the Rams and 49ers first matchup in Los Angeles with a thigh injury.

Arik Armstead Featured on Sactown Magazine Cover

Arik Armstead has made it his mission to make as large of an impact off the field as he does on it. Through his foundation The Arik Armstead Academic Project, the defensive lineman is working to positively impact the Sacramento Public School system by serving students and providing equality. In the July/August issue fo the Sactown Magazine, Armstead is featured to talk about race, the NFL and his hometown, Sacramento. "I'm a Black man first, before I was ever in the NFL or ever had this platform," Armstead said in the article. "I dealt with these issues growing up before any of this. For me personally, my lane is speaking out, letting my voice be heard."

5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body

49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank released a new exercise guide geared to strengthen your upper body. In the guide, 49ers PREP coordinator, Ryan Dillard, shows how to strengthen your upper body by focusing on your shoulders, triceps, core and chest muscles. Make sure to also check out the #PREPSTARTSNOW lower body guide.

