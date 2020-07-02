PREPSTARTSNOW: 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body 

These videos are for entertainment purposes only. You assume any and all risks associated with performing such exercises and routines. Please stop performing such exercises or routines if you experience any discomfort.
The 49ers PREP team presented by U.S. Bank is dedicated to providing drills and activities for youth to stay active at home. 49ers PREP Coordinator, Ryan Dillard shows us how to strengthen our upper body by focusing on areas such as your shoulders, triceps, core, and chest muscles.
You can incorporate these exercises into your daily routine or add them to your workout. If you are looking for a quick workout under 20 minutes, perform the following exercises in a circuit pattern. To do this, complete each exercise 3 times with a 1-minute rest between circuits. Make sure to listen to your body and make adjustments when needed.
We challenge you to try these exercises and skills at home! If you have any videos you want us to see, share them on social media using #PREPSTARTSNOW.
Push-ups
Start by getting in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart or, a little bit wider. Once you are in starting position, lower your body to the ground by bending your elbows to about a 45-degree angle to your body. While engaging your core, push yourself up to complete one push-up. To modify this exercise, you can put both knees on the ground while keeping your back straight throughout the duration of the exercise.
Do 10-15 Reps
Incline Push-ups
Start by finding a stable surface higher off the ground, such as a chair. Place your hands on the edge of your surface with your legs and arms shoulder-width apart. Once you are in starting position, bend your elbows to bring yourself closer to the surface. Next, push your elbows back up to starting position completing one incline push-up. To modify this exercise, you can put both knees on the ground while keeping your back straight throughout the duration of the exercise.
Do 8-12 Reps
Decline Push-ups
Start by finding a stable surface higher off the ground, such as a chair. Do so by aligning your body with your surface by placing your feet on the stable surface and your hands on the floor. Next, lower your elbows to bring your chest towards the floor. Extend your elbows back up to align your body with your surface, completing one rep.
Do 8-12 Reps
Diamond Push-ups
Start by getting in a plank position with your hands under your chest making a diamond shape by placing your thumbs and index fingers together. Lower yourself towards the ground by bending your elbows. Push your body back up to complete one rep. To modify this exercise, you can put both knees on the ground while keeping your back straight throughout the duration of the exercise.
Do 8-12 Reps
Dips
Start by finding a stable surface higher off the ground, such as a chair. Stand in front of your surface and sit down on the edge while placing your hands behind your hips. Next, lift your butt off the seat and walk your feet forward to straighten your legs. Slowly lower your body to the ground by bending your elbows. Bring your body back up to starting position by extending your elbows, completing one rep. To modify this exercise, you can place your feet on the ground with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle throughout the duration of the exercise.
Do 10-15 Reps