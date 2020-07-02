PREPSTARTSNOW: 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body 

Start by finding a stable surface higher off the ground, such as a chair. Stand in front of your surface and sit down on the edge while placing your hands behind your hips. Next, lift your butt off the seat and walk your feet forward to straighten your legs. Slowly lower your body to the ground by bending your elbows. Bring your body back up to starting position by extending your elbows, completing one rep. To modify this exercise, you can place your feet on the ground with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle throughout the duration of the exercise.