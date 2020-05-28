Prep Starts Now: 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Lower Body 

These videos are for entertainment purposes only. You assume any and all risks associated with performing such exercises and routines. Please stop performing such exercises or routines if you experience any discomfort.
The 49ers PREP team presented by U.S. Bank is dedicated to providing drills and activities for youth to stay active at home. 49ers PREP coordinator Ryan Dillard shows us how to strengthen our lower body by focusing on areas such as balance, explosive power, glutes, core and leg muscle.
You can incorporate these exercises into your daily routine or add them to your workout. If you are looking for a quick workout under 20 minutes, perform the exercises in a circuit pattern. To do this, complete each exercise 3 times through with a 1-minute rest between circuits. Make sure to listen to your body and make adjustments when needed.
We challenge you to try these exercises and skills at home! If you have any videos you want us to see, share them on social media using #PREPSTARTSNOW.
Jump Squats
Stand in a ready position with your feet a little more than shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Sink into a full squat position. At the bottom of the squat powerfully jump upwards in the air while slightly extending knees and making your spine tall. When landing back onto the ground, focus on putting equal weight on both feet. Once you have landed, squat back into starting position, completing one rep.
Do 5-7 reps
Single-Leg Glute Bridge
Start by laying on your back with your feet flat on the floor. Straighten your right knee up in the air with your toe pointed towards the ceiling and your hips parallel. Next, push through your heels and squeeze your torso to lift your hips off the ground. Try to lift your hips high enough to create a diagonal line from your shoulders through your legs, and then lower your hips back to the floor to starting position. This is one rep for the right side. Complete all the reps on your right side first and then repeat the exercise on the left side of your body.
Do 3-5 reps
Mountain Climbers
Place both hands and feet on the ground starting in a traditional plank position. To engage your core, focus on keeping a flat back with your butt down throughout the exercise. From the starting position, lift your right knee while driving it towards your right elbow. Bring your right knee back down placing your foot back into starting position. Quickly repeat the same steps on the left side of your body to complete one rep.
Do 10-15 reps
Alternating Jump Lunges
Stand in a ready position with one leg forward and one leg back with your arms placed on your sides at a 90-degree angle. While pushing your chest out, prepare to jump by sinking into a deep lunge. Once you are in a deep lunge position, explosively jump to launch your body upward. While you are in the air, quickly move your feet and arms to switch landing positions. Attempt to land softly while maintaining your balance. Once both feet hit the ground, drop back into a lunge to repeat it on the other leg, completing one rep.
Do 5-10 reps
Calf Raises
Start by standing with your feet placed a little more than shoulder-width apart. Rise onto the balls of your feet while making sure your abs are engaged and your knees are not locked. Pause at the top and squeeze your calf muscles to ensure you are getting maximum results. Lower your heel back onto the ground, completing one rep.
Do 10-15 reps