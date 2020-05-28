Prep Starts Now: 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Lower Body 

Start by laying on your back with your feet flat on the floor. Straighten your right knee up in the air with your toe pointed towards the ceiling and your hips parallel. Next, push through your heels and squeeze your torso to lift your hips off the ground. Try to lift your hips high enough to create a diagonal line from your shoulders through your legs, and then lower your hips back to the floor to starting position. This is one rep for the right side. Complete all the reps on your right side first and then repeat the exercise on the left side of your body.