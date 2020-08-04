Morning Report: John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Preview Training Camp, Josh Williams Discusses Scouting Deebo Samuel, Mike LaFleur Previews 49ers Offense in 2020

A 1-on-1 with Mike LaFleur

In an exclusive interview for the August edition of the 49ers WON Monthly Magazine, passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur discussed the team's upcoming season.

After a successful season on offense in 2019, where do you think it can get even better in 2020?

"Just the whole deal. Yes, we did have a successful year, but we went back after the year and we tried to be hard on ourselves and figure out where to improve and there were a lot of ways we could improve starting with us as coaches. It's our job to put these guys in positions to be successful. Then our players – we've got some cool dudes who are going to be hard on themselves too. ﻿George Kittle﻿, ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿, ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, guys like that, are going to try and find ways they can improve and take their game to another level."

What is the team's philosophy on complementary football between the run and pass?

"It's been Coach Shanahan's philosophy since he started being a coordinator and really got into the league 15 years ago. It all starts with the run game for us which sets up the pass. But the big thing we like to say with our offense is they need to marry up with each other, they need to look the same. The way our offensive line comes off the ball in the run game is really no different than how they come off in the passing game, particularly on first and second downs. That's everything for us and our philosophy in terms of marrying it up and making a defense not really know if it's run or pass."

After completing his first 16-game regular season, what areas of the passing game do you expect ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ to take another step forward this season?