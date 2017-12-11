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Joe Staley Named Finalist for 2017 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 11, 2017 at 01:02 AM
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San Francisco 49ers Staff 

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley has been selected as one of eight finalists for the fourth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for the third-consecutive season. The award was created in 2014 in honor of the founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr. It is presented annually to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

A panel comprised of Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler selected the eight finalists from the 32 nominees, one from each NFL team. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, December 15. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner selected by the vote of the players will be announced during the nationally televised NFL Honors show on Saturday, February 3 on NBC, the night before Super Bowl LII. For winning the award, Staley would receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice. He will also receive a trophy that represents the important role sportsmanship plays in the game and how NFL players that demonstrate integrity and honor on the field serve as role models for players at all levels.

2017 ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD FINALISTS

Player

NFL Team

Conf.

Pos.

College

NFL Exp.

Nominations

Finalists

Vernon Davis

Washington Redskins

NFC

TE

Maryland

12

1

1

Antonio Gates

Los Angeles Chargers

AFC

TE

Kent State

15

2

1

Luke Kuechly

Carolina Panthers

NFC

LB

Boston College

6

2

2

Josh McCown

New York Jets

AFC

QB

Sam Houston State

15

2

1

Haloti Ngata

Detroit Lions

NFC

DT

Oregon

12

1

1

Alex Smith

Kansas City Chiefs

AFC

QB

Utah

13

2

2

Joe Staley

San Francisco 49ers

NFC

T

Central Michigan

11

3

3

Joe Thomas

Cleveland Browns

AFC

T

Wisconsin

11

2

1

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