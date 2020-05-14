49ers Morning Report: Jimmie Ward Previews Defense in 2020, Azeez Al-Shaair Shares Advice to NFL Rookies, Tom Compton on Reuniting with Trent Williams

Azeez Al-Shaair Offers Sound Advice to 2020 Rookie Class Through Personal Hardships in Road to the NFL

Azeez Al-Shaair joined a professional development webinar along with fellow second-year players, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew for 547 first-year players. The session reviewed topics ranging from how to assimilate into the locker room, how to use social media positively, renting vs. buying a home and the transition from college to professional football. Al-Shaair also shared his own experiences overcoming obstacles on his road to the NFL with the incoming rookies as motivation to continue on their journeys despite the current circumstances. Read More >>>