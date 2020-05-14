Thursday, May 14, 2020 07:00 AM

49ers Morning Report: Jimmie Ward Previews Defense in 2020, Azeez Al-Shaair Shares Advice to NFL Rookies, Tom Compton on Reuniting with Trent Williams

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top storylines for Thursday, May 14.

Jimmie Ward Sees Multiple Defensive Players Having a Breakout Year in 2020

Jimmie Ward discussed his decision to stay in San Francisco during free agency and previewed the team's "loaded" defense heading into the 2020 season. The 49ers re-signed Ward to a three-year deal in March, securing the defensive back for the foreseeable future. Throughout his six-year career, Ward has appeared in 64 games, tallying 267 tackles, 28 passes defensed, 3.0 sacks and two interceptions. He also started three postseason contests, adding 17 tackles and one forced fumble.

Azeez Al-Shaair Offers Sound Advice to 2020 Rookie Class Through Personal Hardships in Road to the NFL

Azeez Al-Shaair joined a professional development webinar along with fellow second-year players, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew for 547 first-year players. The session reviewed topics ranging from how to assimilate into the locker room, how to use social media positively, renting vs. buying a home and the transition from college to professional football. Al-Shaair also shared his own experiences overcoming obstacles on his road to the NFL with the incoming rookies as motivation to continue on their journeys despite the current circumstances. Read More >>>

Tom Compton: Trent Williams 'Makes Everyone in the O-line Room Better'

Tom Compton discussed his history with Kyle Shanahan and Trent Williams, spoke about what Williams brings to the 49ers offensive line and reviewed the process of relearning Shanahan's playbook. The 49ers announced on April 3 that they signed Compton to a one-year deal. The offensive lineman was originally drafted by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. In 2019, he appeared in 14 games (five starts) with the New York Jets.

Related Content

49ers Morning Report: D.J. Jones is '100%', Joe Staley's Advice to Raheem Mostert, George Kittle Lands No. 1 Spot on Top TEs List
news

49ers Morning Report: D.J. Jones is '100%', Joe Staley's Advice to Raheem Mostert, George Kittle Lands No. 1 Spot on Top TEs List

D.J. Jones discussed his recovery from a season-ending ankle injury, Raheem Mostert shared advice from Joe Staley and Bucky Brooks ranked the Top 5 tight ends in the league.
D.J. Jones is '100%' and Eager to Raise his Game in 2020
news

D.J. Jones is '100%' and Eager to Raise his Game in 2020

After missing the 49ers postseason run with a season-ending ankle injury, a healthy Jones is eager to raise his game en route to another chance at a Lombardi.
How Raheem Mostert Shaped his Mindset after 'Idol' Frank Gore
news

How Raheem Mostert Shaped his Mindset after 'Idol' Frank Gore

After taking him "under his wing," Joe Staley gave Mostert insight into Frank Gore's work ethic, which continues to influence his game heading into Year 6.
49ers Morning Report: Dre Greenlaw Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert Discusses 'Idol' Frank Gore and 49ers Announce @Home Graduation
news

49ers Morning Report: Dre Greenlaw Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert Discusses 'Idol' Frank Gore and 49ers Announce @Home Graduation

Dre Greenlaw discussed the potential for Javon Kinlaw to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, Raheem Mostert reflected on modeling his game after Frank Gore and 49ers will partner with Chegg to hold a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020.

Advertising