49ers Morning Report: Jimmie Ward Previews Defense in 2020, Azeez Al-Shaair Shares Advice to NFL Rookies, Tom Compton on Reuniting with Trent Williams

Jimmie Ward Sees Multiple Defensive Players Having a Breakout Year in 2020
Jimmie Ward discussed his decision to stay in San Francisco during free agency and previewed the team's "loaded" defense heading into the 2020 season. The 49ers re-signed Ward to a three-year deal in March, securing the defensive back for the foreseeable future. Throughout his six-year career, Ward has appeared in 64 games, tallying 267 tackles, 28 passes defensed, 3.0 sacks and two interceptions. He also started three postseason contests, adding 17 tackles and one forced fumble.
Azeez Al-Shaair Offers Sound Advice to 2020 Rookie Class Through Personal Hardships in Road to the NFL
Azeez Al-Shaair joined a professional development webinar along with fellow second-year players, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew for 547 first-year players. The session reviewed topics ranging from how to assimilate into the locker room, how to use social media positively, renting vs. buying a home and the transition from college to professional football. Al-Shaair also shared his own experiences overcoming obstacles on his road to the NFL with the incoming rookies as motivation to continue on their journeys despite the current circumstances. Read More >>>
Tom Compton: Trent Williams 'Makes Everyone in the O-line Room Better'
Tom Compton discussed his history with Kyle Shanahan and Trent Williams, spoke about what Williams brings to the 49ers offensive line and reviewed the process of relearning Shanahan's playbook. The 49ers announced on April 3 that they signed Compton to a one-year deal. The offensive lineman was originally drafted by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. In 2019, he appeared in 14 games (five starts) with the New York Jets.