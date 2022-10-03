Javon Kinlaw OUT vs. Rams; Other 49ers Inactives for Week 4

Oct 03, 2022 at 03:55 PM
by Lindsey Pallares & Briana McDonald

The San Francisco 49ers will be without WR Danny Gray, OL Nick Zakelj, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, TE Tyler Kroft, DB Tarvarius Moore, DL Javon Kinlaw and T Trent Williams as they welcome in their NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams for "Monday Night Football." Earlier in the day, LB Azeez Al-Shaair was placed on Injured Reserve.

Additionally, defensive lineman Arik Armstead and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill are both available for tonight's game. Brunskill battled through a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 1 of the preseason and is set to make his 2022 regular season debut against the Rams. Armstead returns after sitting out last week's primetime matchup versus the Denver Broncos due to a foot injury. He returned to practice in a limited capacity on Saturday.

Tight end Ross Dwelley, who was questionable for tonight's contest, will be active.

Here's a look at Monday's inactives:

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

  • DC Cobie Durant
  • WR TuTu Atwell
  • DB David Long Jr.
  • DC Shaun Jolly
  • OC Brian Allen
  • OG David Edwards

