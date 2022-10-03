Javon Kinlaw OUT vs. Rams; Other 49ers Inactives for Week 4

Additionally, defensive lineman Arik Armstead and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill are both available for tonight's game. Brunskill battled through a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 1 of the preseason and is set to make his 2022 regular season debut against the Rams. Armstead returns after sitting out last week's primetime matchup versus the Denver Broncos due to a foot injury. He returned to practice in a limited capacity on Saturday.