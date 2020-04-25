49ers Morning Report: Calling First-round Picks, Players Welcome New Teammates, 49ers to Donate Face Masks to Health Care Provider

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Saturday, April 25.
Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk Get the Call
Following a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 14th-overall pick, San Francisco selected defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. The South Carolina product earned first-team Associated Press All-America and first-team All-SEC honors as a senior following a dominant 2019 season. With the draft going virtual, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, Jed York and Robert Saleh called Kinlaw over Zoom to let the defensive tackle know he was coming to San Francisco.
Then John Lynch and Co. traded up to No. 25 to select wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from Arizona State. The 6-foot, 205-pound receiver garnered third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019 after leading the Sun Devils with 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight scores. A 49ers fan growing up, Aiyuk was all smiles when he received his call from Lynch, Shanahan and York.
Players Welcome New Teammates on Social Media
Current 49ers players took to social media to congratulate and welcome their newest teammates. Former South Carolina teammate Deebo Samuel went live on his Instagram during the 14th-overall pick and gave one of the best reactions of the night when Kinlaw's name was announced. Check out what other players had to say about the team's two first-round picks here.
49ers Partner with Local Teams and Companies to Donate Face Masks and Bandanas to Health Care Providers
The San Francisco 49ers are partnering with teams and organizations across the Bay Area to provide the local community with necessary resources and face coverings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 49ers, in partnership with the San Francisco Giants, Oakland A's, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, San Jose Sharks and San Jose Earthquakes, are working with NBC Sports Bay Area, along with the teams' apparel and merchandise partner Fanatics, NBC Sports California and San Francisco-based bag manufacturer Timbuk2 to donate 50,000 face masks and bandanas to Bay Area Community Services. Teams, their merchandise partners and NBC Sports have donated over 10,000 new t-shirts, and Timbuk2 will create cloth face coverings and bandanas from the t-shirt material. Learn more here.