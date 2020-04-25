49ers Morning Report: Calling First-round Picks, Players Welcome New Teammates, 49ers to Donate Face Masks to Health Care Provider

49ers Partner with Local Teams and Companies to Donate Face Masks and Bandanas to Health Care Providers

The San Francisco 49ers are partnering with teams and organizations across the Bay Area to provide the local community with necessary resources and face coverings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 49ers, in partnership with the San Francisco Giants, Oakland A's, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, San Jose Sharks and San Jose Earthquakes, are working with NBC Sports Bay Area, along with the teams' apparel and merchandise partner Fanatics, NBC Sports California and San Francisco-based bag manufacturer Timbuk2 to donate 50,000 face masks and bandanas to Bay Area Community Services. Teams, their merchandise partners and NBC Sports have donated over 10,000 new t-shirts, and Timbuk2 will create cloth face coverings and bandanas from the t-shirt material. Learn more here.