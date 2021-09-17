Javon Kinlaw Questionable, Emmanuel Moseley Doubtful vs. Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers just wrapped up their final practice of the week in West Virginia on Friday and will travel to Philadelphia on Saturday to face the 1-0 Eagles in their home opener on Sunday.

New developments arose this week as several members of the 49ers returned to practice in some capacity. Defensive tackle ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ was one of the faces to make an appearance this week. The former first-round pick has been dealing with a lingering knee injury that has played a role in his availability over the past week.

Kinlaw took part in limited work after missing all but one practice last week and ultimately being ruled inactive in the 49ers season opener against the Detroit Lions. The team will re-evaluate the defensive lineman's knee once the 49ers travel to Philadelphia with the hopes of Kinlaw making his season debut on Sunday.

"He had a good practice and we'll see how he feels after and how he looks tomorrow," Kyle Shanahan said on Friday. "We got one full speed period (today), but he looked good and made it through it."

Fellow defensive lineman ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ was also on the practice field after dealing with an adductor injury. Both Armstead and Kinlaw were ruled questionable heading into the weekend and could be a huge boost for the defense in negating Philadelphia's run game that sat near the top of the league in rushing yards in Week 1 (173 yards).

The 49ers head into Sunday with a number of question marks surrounding the cornerback position. San Francisco was already relatively thin at cornerback ahead of ﻿Jason Verrett﻿'s season-ending knee injury in Week 1. The team saw encouraging signs with ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ (knee) spotted running at practice, however, the corner has been listed as doubtful heading into Sunday.

Without Moseley, San Francisco could look to ﻿Josh Norman﻿, who could make his 49ers debut against the Eagles, to step up in his limited time with the team. The team signed former Arizona Cardinals cornerback ﻿Dre Kirkpatrick﻿, who Shanahan said on KNBR on Friday has a "good chance" to be active on Sunday.