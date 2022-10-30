Samuel, Jennings, Verrett OUT vs. Rams; 49ers Week 8 Inactives

Oct 30, 2022 at 11:55 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers will be without two of their three starting wide receivers against the Los Angeles Rams. Jauan Jennings, who was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week, will be inactive on Sunday afternoon in addition to 'wideback' Deebo Samuel who was ruled out on Friday. Jennings (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice the entire week, and with Samuel dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, San Francisco promoted Willie Snead IV and activated Tay Martin from the team's practice squad to provide additional depth at the position.

Additionally, the team will delay the return of cornerback Jason Verrett for at least another week. The veteran corner is working his way back from an ACL tear he sustained in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season. Verrett was activated off the Reserve/PUP list on Wednesday, the final day of his 21-day practice window, and once ready to return, could provide additional support to a defensive backfield that lost Emmanuel Moseley to a season-ending knee injury against the Carolina Panthers.

Most of the names on Sunday's inactives list should come as no surprise with Shanahan ruling out players - Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Dre Greenlaw (calf), Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and Kyle Juszczyk (finger) - headed into the the weekend. Kemoko Turay was a healthy scratch for this second meeting of the regular season against the Rams.

Here's a look at Sunday's inactives:

San Francisco 49ers

