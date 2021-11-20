Three Jaguars Players to Watch for in Week 11

The San Francisco 49ers will head to Jacksonville in Week 11 to face the 2-7 Jaguars who are looking for their second-straight home win of the season. Despite their record, Jacksonville has been ascending as of late, turning around their defense that ranked near the bottom of the league through six weeks, to now recording eight sacks and 63 pressures over their last three contests.

Meanwhile offensively, Trevor Lawrence and Co. are looking to turn a corner to complement the defense's recent success. Despite their recent hot streak, the 49ers can't afford to overlook Jacksonville's highs or lows as San Francisco looks to remain relevant in the NFC playoff race.

"We've got to go out there and play our best game to get a win especially in their home," safety ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ said. "You can't go out there and think, 'I'm in Florida, it's cool, great weather.' We'll go down there and lay an egg if we go there thinking like that – taking that team lightly. I don't think that's what me or my teammates have on the agenda. We're going to go down there and handle business."

In advance of Sunday's game, here's a list of three Jaguars the 49ers will need to keep eyes on in their business trip to Florida:

RB James Robinson

Robinson has been one of the highlights of Jacksonville's young offense, establishing himself as the Jaguars leading ball carrier. With a league-high 90.5 rushing grade, according to Pro Football Focus, Robinson is coming off an outing against the Indianapolis Colts where he posted 57 yards on 12 rushes and a touchdown for an average of 4.5 yards per carry.

Although Robinson's season with the Jaguars has been halted by a few injuries, including a Week 8 heel injury that led to him having a reduced role in his return against the Colts, he has continued to have an impact on the field. Robinson has garnered a 79.4 grade overall, recording 100 carries for 539 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry (tied for fourth overall).