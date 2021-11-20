Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Jaguars in Week 11

Nov 19, 2021 at 07:00 PM

Following the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) primetime upset on Monday night, the team will head from coast to coast to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7). Looking to get back to .500, the 49ers will face off against Jacksonville at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, November 21. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: FOX

  • Play-by-Play: Chris Myers
  • Color Analyst: Daryl Johnston
  • Sideline Reporter: Jen Hale

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

TV Map

See where the 49ers vs. Jaguars matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.

111921-Week11-Map

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Matchups: 5

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 3-2

49ers Away Record vs. the Jaguars: Jaguars lead the series 2-1

First Meeting: 9/12/99, Jaguars won 41-3

Last Meeting: 12/24/17, 49ers won 44-33

JAGUARS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW

Head Coach: Urban Meyer

Offensive Coordinator: Darrell Bevell

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Cullen

Special Teams Coordinator: Nick Sorensen

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence

Running Back: James Robinson

Wide Receiver: Jamal Agnew

Defensive Lineman: Josh Allen

Cornerback: Tyson Campbell

OTHER GAME INFO

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

