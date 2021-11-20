Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Jaguars in Week 11

Following the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) primetime upset on Monday night, the team will head from coast to coast to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7). Looking to get back to .500, the 49ers will face off against Jacksonville at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, November 21. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV
Network: FOX
- Play-by-Play: Chris Myers
- Color Analyst: Daryl Johnston
- Sideline Reporter: Jen Hale
Live Streaming
Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.
NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.
For more ways to watch, click here.
TV Map
See where the 49ers vs. Jaguars matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.
HOW TO LISTEN
49ers Radio Network
Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM
- Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
- Color Analyst: Tim Ryan
Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
SERIES HIGHLIGHTS
Matchups: 5
Series Record: 49ers lead the series 3-2
49ers Away Record vs. the Jaguars: Jaguars lead the series 2-1
First Meeting: 9/12/99, Jaguars won 41-3
Last Meeting: 12/24/17, 49ers won 44-33
JAGUARS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW
Head Coach: Urban Meyer
Offensive Coordinator: Darrell Bevell
Defensive Coordinator: Joe Cullen
Special Teams Coordinator: Nick Sorensen
Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence
Running Back: James Robinson
Wide Receiver: Jamal Agnew
Defensive Lineman: Josh Allen
Cornerback: Tyson Campbell