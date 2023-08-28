Injury Updates and Building the 49ers 53-Man Roster | 1st & 10

Aug 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:30 - Recapping the 49ers preseason finale vs. the Los Angels Chargers
  • 3:46 - Injuries at the kicker position
  • 4:54 - Full list of injuries following Friday's contest 
  • 6:33 - Previewing what to expect from the NFL's roster reduction deadline 
  • 7:47 - Roster moves the 49ers made ahead of Tuesday's deadline
  • 8:16 - Discussing the trade of QB Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys

