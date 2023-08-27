49ers Waive Five Players Ahead of NFL Roster Reductions

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the following players have been waived:
- CB Nate Brooks
- DL La'Darius Hamilton
- DL Breeland Speaks
- LB Kyahva Tezino
- DL Spencer Waege
The 49ers have traded QB Trey Lance to the Cowboys in exchange for Dallas' 2024 fourth-round draft choice.
The 49ers have signed WR Anthony Miller to a one-year deal and waived WR Dazz Newsome.
The 49ers have signed RB Brian Hill to a one-year deal and waived DL Tomasi Laulile.
The 49ers have signed DL La'Darius Hamilton and DL Tomasi Laulile, placed DL Taco Charlton on the Injured Reserve list and waived RB Khalan Laborn.
The 49ers have signed CB Nate Brooks to a one-year deal and waived/injured DL Daelin Hayes.
The 49ers have signed DL Breeland Speaks to a one-year deal and placed CB Anthony Averett on the Injured Reserve list.
The 49ers announced they have signed RB Jeremy McNichols, and in order to make room on the roster, the team waived RB Ronald Awatt.
The 49ers have signed DL Daelin Hayes to a one-year deal and placed DL Darryl Johnson on the Injured Reserve list.
The 49ers have signed CB Anthony Averett to a one-year deal and placed CB Terrance Mitchell on the Injured Reserve list.
The 49ers announced they have signed DL Taco Charlton.