Friday, Jun 19, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: Injury Update on Deebo Samuel, Arik Armstead Donates Supplies for Distance Learning, 49ers Celebrate SLI Graduation

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, June 19.

Deebo Samuel Suffers a Broken Foot During Workout

The 49ers confirmed on Thursday that Deebo Samuel broke his foot during a workout session in Nashville, Tenn. "He should miss between 12 and 16 weeks," reported Ian Rapoport said via NFL Network. "So Samuel, who was primed for a huge 2020 – his sophomore season, still has plenty of time to make an impact. (He) should be able to be on the field early this coming season." Read More >>>

Arik Armstead Distributes Chromebooks at Mercy Housing

In addition to the Armstead Academic Project, which works to make sure every student has direct access to a quality education, and the reading initiative Storytime with Arik Armstead, the defensive lineman recently donated $50,000 worth of Chromebooks and other supplies for distance learning to Mercy Housing. Arik Armstead also has been working with Bayside Church in his hometown of Sacramento to raise over $200,000 to support education and distance learning in the community.

The 49ers Foundation and Chevron are Proud to Congratulate the 49ers SLI Class of 2020!

The 48 graduating seniors are the first cohort to complete the full six-year program, each putting in 1800+ hours of extra STEM learning. The 49ers STEM Leadership Institute (49ers SLI) provides multi-year, year-round academic support, STEM enrichment, skills training, and leadership opportunities to students in middle and high school. Students, who are with the program for six years from 7th through 12th grade, commit annually to 300+ hours of program learning time in addition to their typical school hours. By cultivating student mastery in STEM subjects and in key skill areas, the program prepares students for college and empowers them to pursue their passions; so that they may become the well-rounded leaders of the future. The 49ers STEM Leadership Institute is made possible by the strong partnership between Silicon Valley Education Foundation, 49ers Foundation, Chevron, and the Santa Clara Unified School District.

