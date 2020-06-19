Morning Report: Injury Update on Deebo Samuel, Arik Armstead Donates Supplies for Distance Learning, 49ers Celebrate SLI Graduation

The 49ers Foundation and Chevron are Proud to Congratulate the 49ers SLI Class of 2020!

The 48 graduating seniors are the first cohort to complete the full six-year program, each putting in 1800+ hours of extra STEM learning. The 49ers STEM Leadership Institute (49ers SLI) provides multi-year, year-round academic support, STEM enrichment, skills training, and leadership opportunities to students in middle and high school. Students, who are with the program for six years from 7th through 12th grade, commit annually to 300+ hours of program learning time in addition to their typical school hours. By cultivating student mastery in STEM subjects and in key skill areas, the program prepares students for college and empowers them to pursue their passions; so that they may become the well-rounded leaders of the future. The 49ers STEM Leadership Institute is made possible by the strong partnership between Silicon Valley Education Foundation, 49ers Foundation, Chevron, and the Santa Clara Unified School District.