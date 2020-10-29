Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers at Seahawks Week 8

Oct 29, 2020 at 11:50 AM

The 49ers head north to take on divisional rival Seattle Seahawks at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, November 1 at CenturyLink Field. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

FOX | 1:25 pm PT
Broadcasters: Adam Amin (Play-by-Play), Mark Schlereth (Color Analyst) and Lindsay Czarniak (Sideline Reporter)

Watch on 49ers.com or the Official 49ers App

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

Connected TV Devices: The NFL app (requires TV provider login).

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2020 regular season game live.

TV Map: See where the 49ers vs. Seahawks matchup will be available via local CBS stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.

Week8-Map

HOW TO LISTEN

U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network

The 49ers flagship stations include KNBR 680 and KSAN 107.7 The Bone. In addition to full game day coverage that includes a comprehensive live three-hour pregame show each week and full post game coverage following each game broadcast, KNBR 680, KGO 810 and KSAN 107.7 The Bone will air unprecedented week-long coverage of the 49ers from training camp through the NFL playoffs to provide the most extensive up-to-the-minute coverage in the area.

Click here for a map of the 2020 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Ramirez will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramirez. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

PREGAME PROGRAMMING

At 9:00 am PT, NBC Sports Bay Area will air 49ers Pregame Live presented by Toyota, the Bay Area's only live, locally-produced 49ers pregame show, featuring the very latest game day news, player updates, along with detailed player match-up breakdowns and accompanying analysis.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Matchups: 43

Series Record: Seahawks lead the series 26-17

49ers Away Record vs. Seahawks: Seahawks lead the series 15-8

First Meeting: 9/26/1976, 49ers won 37-21

Last Meeting: 12/29/2019, 49ers won 26-21

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

