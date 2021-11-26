Ways to Watch and Listen to Vikings vs. 49ers in Week 12

The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) will return home from Jacksonville with another victory under their belt to take on the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) in a game with major implications in the NFC playoff race. With the potential returns of Elijah Mitchell, Dee Ford and Dre Greenlaw, the 49ers will look to extend their two-game win streak at Levi's® Stadium at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, November 28. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV
Network: FOX
- Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert
- Color Analyst: Jonathan Vilma
- Sideline Reporter: Sara Walsh
Live Streaming
Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.
NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.
TV Map
See where the 49ers vs. Vikings matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.
HOW TO LISTEN
49ers Radio Network
Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM
- Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
- Color Analyst: Tim Ryan
Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
SERIES HIGHLIGHTS
Matchups: 48
Series Record: 49ers lead the series 24-23-1
49ers Home Record vs. the Vikings: 49ers lead the series 15-8-1
First Meeting: 10/15/61, 49ers won 38-24
Last Meeting: 1/11/20, 49ers won 27-10
VIKINGS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW
Head Coach: Mike Zimmer
Offensive Coordinator: Klint Kubiak
Assistant Head Coach, Co-Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Line Coach: Andre Patterson
Co-Defensive Coordinator, Linebackers Coach: Adam Zimmer
Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken
Quarterback: Kirk Cousins
Wide Receiver: Justin Jefferson
Right Tackle: Brian O'Neill
Linebacker: Eric Kendricks
Safety: Xavier Woods