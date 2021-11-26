Ways to Watch and Listen to Vikings vs. 49ers in Week 12

Nov 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) will return home from Jacksonville with another victory under their belt to take on the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) in a game with major implications in the NFC playoff race. With the potential returns of Elijah Mitchell﻿, Dee Ford﻿ and Dre Greenlaw﻿, the 49ers will look to extend their two-game win streak at Levi's® Stadium at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, November 28. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: FOX

  • Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert
  • Color Analyst: Jonathan Vilma
  • Sideline Reporter: Sara Walsh

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

TV Map

See where the 49ers vs. Vikings matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.

112721-BroadcastMap-Week12

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Matchups: 48

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 24-23-1

49ers Home Record vs. the Vikings: 49ers lead the series 15-8-1

First Meeting: 10/15/61, 49ers won 38-24

Last Meeting: 1/11/20, 49ers won 27-10

VIKINGS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW

Head Coach: Mike Zimmer

Offensive Coordinator: Klint Kubiak

Assistant Head Coach, Co-Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Line Coach: Andre Patterson

Co-Defensive Coordinator, Linebackers Coach: Adam Zimmer

Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins

Wide Receiver: Justin Jefferson

Right Tackle: Brian O'Neill

Linebacker: Eric Kendricks

Safety: Xavier Woods

OTHER GAME INFO

49ers and Vikings Injury Report

Updates on Elijah Mitchell, Dee Ford and Others Ahead of #MINvsSF

Accounting for Deebo Samuel, Justin Jefferson in Week 12 NFC Showdown

49ers, Vikings Week 12 Fantasy Preview

2021 49ers Unofficial Depth Chart

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

Related Content

news

Updates on Elijah Mitchell, Dee Ford and Others Ahead of #MINvsSF

Kyle Shanahan provided final injury updates ahead of the 49ers NFC matchup against the Vikings.
news

49ers Regresa a Casa Para Recibir a Vikings en la Semana 12

Los San Francisco 49ers regresan a casa esta semana y recibiendo a los Vikings de Minnesota en el Levi´s® Stadium para la semana 12.
news

49ers, Vikings Week 12 Fantasy Preview

Breaking down the top fantasy start and sit considerations in a "huge" NFC showdown.
news

75 for 75: Gore Scores

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting legendary moments in 49ers history as part of the team's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
Advertising