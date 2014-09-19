How Patrick Peterson Views Colin Kaepernick

Peterson is the headliner on a Cardinals pass defense that ranks 17th in the NFL, allowing 218 yards per game. Arizona's defensive line will have a big role in limiting Kaepernick's production. According to Peterson, Arizona won't sit back and let Kaepernick face a four-man pass-rush this week.

"Being a team that we are, we pressure a lot," Peterson said. "We're going to get after him a little bit and see what happens."

Kaepernick was sacked four times last week against the Bears. The Cardinals have sacked Kaepernick four times in their past three meetings.

"We have to make sure we keep him down," Peterson said. "As a defense, we understand what type of quarterback Kaepernick is. He's a play-maker. He has a strong arm. He can make plays with his legs and his arm, so we have to make sure we stay plastered in our coverage and make plays on his receivers."

With a one-game lead over the 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and St. Louis Rams, Peterson and the Cardinals understand the importance of Sunday's matchup.

"Although this game is early, we can hold a tie-breaker," the cornerback said. "Any time you can beat your divisional opponent, it's huge, especially when you can do it this early.

"The way this season is going, it's a big game. Playing these guys, this game is early, but it means a lot."