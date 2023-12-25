Hargrave and Gregory Active vs. Ravens; Inactives for #BALvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are still working through a number of injuries heading into a matchup with the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day, but the team is on the mend with two previously sidelined players returning to action.

San Francisco's defensive front will get a boost from defensive lineman Javon Hargrave suiting up on Monday night. The veteran D-lineman missed the 49ers division-clinching win against the Arizona Cardinals due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 14. Hargrave has been a big contributor to the interior of San Francisco's D-line, racking up 6.0 sacks, 43 pressures and 20 defensive stops, per Pro Football Focus. Linebacker Randy Gregory, a late addition to the 49ers injury report, will be active after reportedly dealing with an illness over the last 24 hours.