George Kittle Voted NFL's 22nd Best Player

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been voted the 22nd best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.
Kittle was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled players ranked Nos. 50-21. The countdown will continue next week with a three-hour finale on Sunday, August 28th revealing the top 20 players starting at 5 p.m. PT.
Kittle, a four-year team captain, is entering his sixth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2017. The former fifth-round pick has appeared in 67 games over five seasons in San Francisco, notching 4,558 total scrimmage yards, 4,489 yards on 335 receptions and 20 touchdowns.
In 2021, Kittle operated as a top receiver behind Deebo Samuel in San Francisco's offense, racking up 916 yards and six scores in the regular season while leading all NFL tight ends in yards per route run (2.35). He notched his third 1,000+ receiving yard season, joining the Pro Football Writers of America 2021 All-NFC Team and earning his third Pro Bowl invite.
