George Kittle Voted NFL's 22nd Best Player

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been voted the 22nd best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

Kittle was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled players ranked Nos. 50-21. The countdown will continue next week with a three-hour finale on Sunday, August 28th revealing the top 20 players starting at 5 p.m. PT.

Kittle, a four-year team captain, is entering his sixth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2017. The former fifth-round pick has appeared in 67 games over five seasons in San Francisco, notching 4,558 total scrimmage yards, 4,489 yards on 335 receptions and 20 touchdowns.