George Kittle Voted NFL's 22nd Best Player

Aug 21, 2022 at 03:50 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been voted the 22nd best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

Kittle was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled players ranked Nos. 50-21. The countdown will continue next week with a three-hour finale on Sunday, August 28th revealing the top 20 players starting at 5 p.m. PT.

Kittle, a four-year team captain, is entering his sixth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2017. The former fifth-round pick has appeared in 67 games over five seasons in San Francisco, notching 4,558 total scrimmage yards, 4,489 yards on 335 receptions and 20 touchdowns.

In 2021, Kittle operated as a top receiver behind Deebo Samuel in San Francisco's offense, racking up 916 yards and six scores in the regular season while leading all NFL tight ends in yards per route run (2.35). He notched his third 1,000+ receiving yard season, joining the Pro Football Writers of America 2021 All-NFC Team and earning his third Pro Bowl invite.

The Best of George Kittle's Career in San Francisco

View some of George Kittle's best moments since being drafted by the 49ers 146th overall in 2017.

TE George Kittle
1 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
2 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
3 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
4 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle and QB Jimmy Garoppolo
5 / 85

TE George Kittle and QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TE George Kittle
6 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle and TE Ross Dwelley
7 / 85

TE George Kittle and TE Ross Dwelley

TE George Kittle
8 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
9 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
10 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
11 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
12 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
13 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
14 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
15 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
16 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
17 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
18 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
19 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
20 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
21 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
22 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
23 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
24 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
25 / 85

TE George Kittle

2019 49ers Tight Ends
26 / 85

2019 49ers Tight Ends

TE George Kittle and Dr. York
27 / 85

TE George Kittle and Dr. York

TE George Kittle
28 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
29 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle and QB Jimmy Garoppolo
30 / 85

TE George Kittle and QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TE George Kittle
31 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
32 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
33 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
34 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
35 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
36 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
37 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
38 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle and QB Jimmy Garoppolo
39 / 85

TE George Kittle and QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TE George Kittle
40 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
41 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
42 / 85

TE George Kittle

DL Nick Bosa and TE George Kittle
43 / 85

DL Nick Bosa and TE George Kittle

WR Dante Pettis, TE George Kittle and FB Kyle Juszczyk
44 / 85

WR Dante Pettis, TE George Kittle and FB Kyle Juszczyk

TE George Kittle
45 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
46 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle, DB D.J. Reed Jr. and TE Garrett Celek
47 / 85

TE George Kittle, DB D.J. Reed Jr. and TE Garrett Celek

TE George Kittle
48 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle and TE Ross Dwelley
49 / 85

TE George Kittle and TE Ross Dwelley

TE George Kittle
50 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
51 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
52 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
53 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
54 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
55 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle and WR Trent Taylor
56 / 85

TE George Kittle and WR Trent Taylor

TE George Kittle
57 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
58 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
59 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle and TE Garrett Celek
60 / 85

TE George Kittle and TE Garrett Celek

TE George Kittle and FB Kyle Juszczyk
61 / 85

TE George Kittle and FB Kyle Juszczyk

TE George Kittle
62 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
63 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
64 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
65 / 85

TE George Kittle

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle and T Mike McGlinchey
66 / 85

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle and T Mike McGlinchey

TE George Kittle
67 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
68 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
69 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
70 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk and Indianapolis Colts DL DeForest Buckner
71 / 85

TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk and Indianapolis Colts DL DeForest Buckner

TE George Kittle
72 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
73 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
74 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
75 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
76 / 85

TE George Kittle

FB Kyle Juszczyk and TE George Kittle
77 / 85

FB Kyle Juszczyk and TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
78 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle and WR Trent Taylor
79 / 85

TE George Kittle and WR Trent Taylor

TE George Kittle
80 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
81 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
82 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
83 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
84 / 85

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
85 / 85

TE George Kittle

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Nick Bosa Voted NFL's 25th Best Player

49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been voted the 25th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

news

Fred Warner Voted NFL's 47th Best Player

49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been voted the 47th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

news

49ers Make Their First Wave of 2022 Roster Reductions

The San Francisco 49ers inched closer to their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

news

Jimmie Ward Voted NFL's 96th Best Player

49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward has been voted the 96th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

news

Kyle Juszczyk Voted NFL's 100th Best Player

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been voted the 100th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

news

49ers Offensive Tackle Trent Williams Joins the Madden 99 Club

Trent Williams earned a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 2023 and was honored ahead of the EA Sports video game release in August.

news

By the Numbers: 49ers 2022 Draft Class

Take a look back at the collegiate careers of the 49ers draft class ahead of their first NFL season.

news

Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel Named Top Picks of the 2019 NFL Draft Class

Former NFL player and pro scout Bucky Brooks ranked his top 15 players selected in the 2019 NFL Draft ahead of the start of the 2022-2023 season.

news

Mandatory Minicamp Showcases Growth in Young 49ers Talent

Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa and other veterans described the growth they've seen from young players and rookies.

news

From 65th-Overall Pick to 49ers HOF: Frank Gore's Story as a Niner

On Thursday, June 2, Frank Gore signed a one-day contract with the 49ers and officially announced his retirement upon his entry to the 49ers Hall of Fame.

news

Ran Carthon to Participate in NFL Diversity Accelerator Program

49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon has been selected to participate in the inaugural NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program.

Advertising