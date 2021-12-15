George Kittle's Historic Efforts Earns Offensive Player of the Week Honors

﻿George Kittle﻿ is having a historic month and his efforts aren't going unnoticed. Following his monstrous outing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, Kittle has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The All-Pro tight end posted 151 yards on 13 receptions and a touchdown in the 49ers overtime victory. Kittle came down with several crucial third down plays, including an out-stretched fingertip grab to set up the potential fourth quarter game-winning field goal.

He was responsible for three big plays during the 49ers overtime drive, including receptions for 8, 21 and 9 yards, respectively, that helped set up ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿'s game-winning score.