George Kittle's Historic Efforts Earns Offensive Player of the Week Honors

Dec 15, 2021
﻿George Kittle﻿ is having a historic month and his efforts aren't going unnoticed. Following his monstrous outing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, Kittle has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The All-Pro tight end posted 151 yards on 13 receptions and a touchdown in the 49ers overtime victory. Kittle came down with several crucial third down plays, including an out-stretched fingertip grab to set up the potential fourth quarter game-winning field goal.

He was responsible for three big plays during the 49ers overtime drive, including receptions for 8, 21 and 9 yards, respectively, that helped set up ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿'s game-winning score.

His performance comes on the heels of a season-high 181-yard, two-touchdown outing against the Seattle Seahawks. He is the only tight end in the modern era to post back-to-back games of at least 150 yards in the same season.

Kittle now has four-career 150-plus yard receiving games, which ties Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow for the second most by a tight end since the Super Bowl era began in 1966.

With 151 yards against the Bengals, Kittle passed former 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree for 11th on the franchise's all-time receiving list.

He currently has 757 yards and six touchdowns through 10 games and is just 243 yards shy of recording his third-career 1,000-yard season (60.8 yards per game).

