George Kittle and Charvarius Ward Active vs. Steelers; Inactives for #SFvsPIT

Sep 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers will kick off the 2023 season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers at full strength. Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle﻿ (groin) and veteran cornerback ﻿Charvarius Ward﻿ (heel), who were both listed as questionable in the team's final injury report of the week, are active for the team's Week 1 matchup.

Ahead of the team's travel to the East Coast, San Francisco put to rest all questions surrounding reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and his availability for the opener, signing him to a five-year contract extension and giving him the green light to take the field. He was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday, and, per head coach Kyle Shanahan, is expected to see significant playing time versus Pittsburgh.

Here's a look at Sunday's inactives:

49ers

