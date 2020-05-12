49ers Morning Report: Players Discuss 2020 Schedule, Laken Tomlinson Talks O-line Changes, NBC Bay Area's Ultimate Draft

Laken Tomlinson Previews Changes to the 49ers Offensive Line

While on a call with Bay Area media last week, Laken Tomlinson discussed the personnel changes on the 49ers offensive line heading into the 2020 season. Following the announcement that Joe Staley would be hanging up his cleats after 13 seasons, San Francisco acquired tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins. During his 10 years with the Redskins, Williams appeared in 120 games and was selected to seven-straight Pro Bowls. While there is no replacing what Staley was to this team, Tomlinson said he is "confident" everyone will "mesh" well. Tomlinson went on to share what he's learned from Staley on and off the field.