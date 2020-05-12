49ers Morning Report: Players Discuss 2020 Schedule, Laken Tomlinson Talks O-line Changes, NBC Bay Area's Ultimate Draft

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Tuesday, May 12.
49ers Players Answer Questions about the Team's 2020 Schedule
What away stadium are you most excited to play in? Which home game most excites you? Find out what Fred Warner, Raheem Mostert and D.J. Jones answered to these questions and more below.
Laken Tomlinson Previews Changes to the 49ers Offensive Line
While on a call with Bay Area media last week, Laken Tomlinson discussed the personnel changes on the 49ers offensive line heading into the 2020 season. Following the announcement that Joe Staley would be hanging up his cleats after 13 seasons, San Francisco acquired tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins. During his 10 years with the Redskins, Williams appeared in 120 games and was selected to seven-straight Pro Bowls. While there is no replacing what Staley was to this team, Tomlinson said he is "confident" everyone will "mesh" well. Tomlinson went on to share what he's learned from Staley on and off the field.
NBC Bay Area Debuts "49ers Ultimate Draft"
The voice of the 49ers, Greg Papa, is taking on NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers Insider Matt Maiocco in the "49ers Ultimate Draft". During a snake draft, both chose a squad full of legends from the past and players from today. Follow along on nbcsports.com and the NBC Bay Area's Twitter as experts dissect and analyze the merits of each team until a winner is crowned. Here are the official rosters. Who do you think will come out on top?
Team Papa
Coach George Seifert
QB Joe Montana
RB Roger Craig
RB Hugh McElhenny
WR Jerry Rice
WR Terrell Owens
TE Brent Jones
LT Steve Wallace
LG Jesse Sapolu
C Randy Cross
RG Woody Peoples
RT Keith Fahnhorst
DL Bryant Young
DL Charlie Krueger
DL Dana Stubblefield
DE/LB Charles Haley
LB Patrick Willis
LB Frank Nunley
LB Keena Turner
CB Jimmy Johnson
CB/PR Deion Sanders
S Merton Hanks
S Carlton Williamson
K Ray Wersching
P Andy Lee
RS Abe Woodson
Team Maiocco
Coach Bill Walsh
QB Steve Young
FB Joe Perry
RB Frank Gore
WR Billy Wilson
WR Dwight Clark
TE George Kittle
LT Joe Staley
LG Guy McIntyre
C Forrest Blue
RG Howard Mudd
RT Bob St. Clair
EDGE Cedrick Hardman
DT Leo Nomellini
DT DeForest Buckner
Edge Fred Dean
LB Dave Wilcox
LB NaVorro Bowman
LB Matt Hazeltine
CB Eric Wright
CB Kermit Alexander
S Ronnie Lott
S Dwight Hicks
K Joe Nedney
P Tommy Davis
RS/WR John Taylor