"You want to talk about one of the harder things I've had to do – it was separating from (Bradley)," Saleh said. "His teaching ability and all that he's done for my family – that part was hard. I also felt like it was something that I had to do in order to see if I could do it on my own."

Saleh continued to prod Shanahan for a crack at being his defensive coordinator. Shanahan had long admired Bradley's defensive scheme, so much so that Bradley was one of his top choices for DC. But if Bradley was Mr. Miyagi, then Saleh was the Karate Kid. Saleh was confident that he knew the scheme better than anyone bar Bradley.

"Why don't you just interview me? I'm not asking you to hire me, but just interview me," Saleh remembers stating his case to Shanahan. "I was a good QC. I was a good linebackers coach. I'll be a good defensive coordinator."

Shanahan finally agreed to an interview. The two spent four hours poring over game film. Shanahan hammered Saleh with questions regarding the intricacies of the scheme. He quickly realized that he'd underestimated Saleh's expertise.

Bradley originally built the system back in 2011 during the lockout. He was the architect. Saleh was the scribe, taking meticulous notes as if he were witnessing Thomas Edison construct the first light bulb.

"I was able to answer every question that Kyle had," Saleh said. "I was able to explain what we can do differently – what we could add to the scheme without disrupting the three-deep aspect."

Shanahan was convinced and made the relatively unknown Saleh his defensive coordinator. Saleh explained that his subtle tweaks to the system can only be discerned when taking a deep dive into the film. When pressed on the specifics of those nuances, he opted to keep those close to the vest. Saleh did publicize his two mantras: "All gas no brake" and "Extreme violence." Players latched on to both and even sported rubber wristbands with the slogans written on them.