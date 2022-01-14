Faithful Time Machine: Niners Biggest Playoff Upset!

Fourth Quarter

It was loud and tense at the Rustic Inn as the final quarter opened with the 49ers clinging to their slim 10-7 lead. Just as San Francisco got some offensive mojo going, halfback Bill Tucker fumbled and the pesky Krause recovered again.

The resulting Vikings drive stalled deep in 49ers territory with a critical combo sack by Cedric Hardman, Earl Edwards and Tommy Hart. Minnesota's kicker Fred Cox, the NFL's leading scorer, attempted to tie it up with a 43-yard field goal. It was right on line, but it died in the frigid conditions and barely fell two feet short of the crossbar – I heaved a big sigh of relief!

It remained 10-7 into the final minutes of the game. 49ers punter Steve Spurrier boomed a great 59-yard punt that was downed by San Francisco's special teams unit at the Minnesota one. After holding the Vikings to a three-and-out, the San Francisco defense forced them to punt deep from their end zone. Taylor weaved through defenders to take it to Minnesota's 14 yard line.

After Willard busted a key run to the Vikings one yard line, Brodie executed a quarterback sneak for the critical touchdown. The 49ers led 17-7 with 1:20 to go and I went crazy!

Hardman sacked Cuozzo to start Minnesota's two-minute drill. But after converting on a fourth and long, the quarterback marched the Vikings down to the 49ers 24 yard line. He then hit Vikings receiver Gene Washington with a touchdown pass for the only offensive touchdown by the Vikings with just one second left.

Minnesota's desperate onside kick was recovered by 49ers rookie Bob Hoskins, and the San Francisco team earned their first playoff win in their 25th season!

Final Score: 17-14

"We didn't move the ball well on them," said quarterback John Brodie postgame. "But our defense outplayed theirs. That was the key to the game. "I'm happy for all these guys. They've really sucked it up. We got out of some holes today, some teams don't get out of any."

My betting compadre paid me the $20, muttering that he underestimated the 49ers defense. Later that day, the Oakland Raiders defeated the Miami Dolphins and Super Bowl fever broke out in the Bay Area. There was a very real possibility of a Bay Bridge Super Bowl in Miami three weeks later.

"We're not Three Dots and a Dash, the Doomsday Defense or the Fearsome Foursome," Hardman said. "We're the Gold Rushers – we're rushing after all the money."

The upset victory over the Vikings meant the 1970 NFC Championship game would be the final 49ers game at Kezar Stadium the following Sunday. Niners' old-timers, like me, know how that game went, 'nuff said.

So c'mon boys, just as the 1970 49ers travelled to frigid Minnesota and upset the highly favored mighty Vikings in "Vikings weather," the San Francisco squad is going to Dallas to beat the Cowboys!

GO NINERS!! BEAT THE COWBOYS!!