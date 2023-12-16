Faithful Time Machine: John Brodie's Last Comeback

Greetings Faithful! It's Mavo, and I've been Faithful since 1959 when I saw my first Niners game at Kezar Stadium when I was seven years old. From time to time I will be taking you back with me in my time machine to relive important 49ers milestones and glorious moments of triumph. During our journey through time, I will relate my personal remembrances as a member of the Faithful for over 60 years. I've set the target date to December 16, 1972, another HUGE red letter day in 49ers history.

Our Niners have a long history of great quarterbacks. I would like to take you back to a great comeback by one of those great quarterbacks in a crucial game. I am talking about my first Niners idol, John Brodie, (nicknamed JB).

It was the final game of the team's 1972 NFL season. It was a Saturday game against the long-time powerhouse Minnesota Vikings at Candlestick Park. Brodie had been out for two months with an ankle injury. Steve Spurrier, JB's longtime backup and also the 49ers punter, had done a good job keeping the 49ers in contention.

The 1972 season had been up and down for the Niners. One week they were beating the playoff-contending Atlanta Falcons 49-14 and another week losing to the Los Angeles Rams 31-7.

It all came down to the final game against the Vikings. A win or a tie would put the 49ers in the playoffs for the third-straight season as NFC West champions. A loss would eliminate the team from the playoffs. Both the Rams and Falcons were challenging the 49ers for the NFC West title and were playing the next day.

Head coach Dick Nolan started Spurrier but with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter the Vikings were ahead 17-6 and Nolan put Brodie in the game. The sellout crowd roared as Brodie trotted on the field.

"I told John to get in there and call his own plays as he always does," said Nolan. "I wanted to keep the same two running backs in there. There wouldn't be any need to send in plays the way."

It didn't start better for Brodie. Brodie was intercepted twice and all looked lost. However, midway through the fourth quarter, the Brodie to Gene Washington connection clicked in. Washington caught a 53-yard bomb, and moments later, caught a picture perfect 24-yard touchdown pass from Brodie with six minutes left in regulation. The touchdown pass capped a stirring 99-yard drive. It was now 17-13.

The 49ers defense forced a three-and-out with Tommy Hart's 12-yard sack of Tarkenton. However, a special teams penalty gave Minnesota a first down.