49ers Morning Report: Dre Greenlaw Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert Discusses 'Idol' Frank Gore and 49ers Announce @Home Graduation

Dre Greenlaw Believes Javon Kinlaw Has the Potential to Have a Nick Bosa-esque Defensive Rookie of the Year Season
Dre Greenlaw knows a thing or two about coming in as a rookie and making an impact on the field. The linebacker recorded two quarterback hits, two passes defended, an interception, 1.0 sack and 92 combined tackles (most memorably an NFC West-winning stop against the Seattle Seahawks) in 2019. Going into his second year, Greenlaw evaluated the impact San Francisco's first round pick Javon Kinlaw could have in Year 1 saying, "It's going to be exciting to see his potential. I know the way that Nick Bosa came and really showed his talent, I think Kinlaw can do the same thing and very well may be the Defensive Rookie of the Year." Read More >>>
Raheem Mostert Discusses Modeling Game and Work Ethic after Frank Gore
On a call with media on Wednesday, Raheem Mostert shared the advice Joe Staley gave him on Frank Gore's approach to the game. Staley, who played with Gore for eight seasons, emphasized the work ethic Gore put in to his craft. Mostert, who said he's "trying to live up to that expectation," has taken that advice to heart and this offseason is working hard from home to put on more muscle weight before the start of the 2020 season. Watch the full interview below.
49ers Celebrate Class of 2020 with Virtual Graduation
Nationally recognized as leaders in the educational support space, the San Francisco 49ers will partner with Chegg to hold a virtual graduation to celebrate the Class of 2020. The 49ers are asking fans in the Class of 2020 to send in their graduation photos and what schools they are graduating from to be included in a virtual "graduation ceremony." Fans who participate will also receive an official 49ers diploma and can use #49ersGrad to commemorate the day. To be a part of the first 49ers graduation, you can visit www.49ers.com/grad to submit your information. You can also tune in live on the 49ers social media channels and 49ers.com to watch the ceremony with special guest appearances on Saturday, May 30 at 5 p.m. PT.