49ers Morning Report: Dre Greenlaw Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert Discusses 'Idol' Frank Gore and 49ers Announce @Home Graduation

Dre Greenlaw Believes Javon Kinlaw Has the Potential to Have a Nick Bosa-esque Defensive Rookie of the Year Season

Dre Greenlaw knows a thing or two about coming in as a rookie and making an impact on the field. The linebacker recorded two quarterback hits, two passes defended, an interception, 1.0 sack and 92 combined tackles (most memorably an NFC West-winning stop against the Seattle Seahawks) in 2019. Going into his second year, Greenlaw evaluated the impact San Francisco's first round pick Javon Kinlaw could have in Year 1 saying, "It's going to be exciting to see his potential. I know the way that Nick Bosa came and really showed his talent, I think Kinlaw can do the same thing and very well may be the Defensive Rookie of the Year." Read More >>>