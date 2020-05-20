49ers Celebrate Class of 2020 with Virtual Graduation

Nationally recognized as leaders in the educational support space, the San Francisco 49ers will partner with Chegg to hold a virtual graduation to celebrate the Class of 2020. The 49ers @Home Graduation presented by Chegg will be live-streamed on 49ers.com, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter on Saturday, May 30th at 5:00 pm PT. The ceremony will be hosted by senior team reporter Keiana Martin and feature a lineup of 49ers players, special guests including a commencement address given by former 49ers tackle Joe Staley and congratulatory messages for fans from across the country.

Due to COVID-19, students all over the country have had to forgo graduation, an extremely important right of passage for anyone at any age. Virtual graduations have become quite popular from John Krasinski's Some Good News to former President Barack Obama's Graduate Together. Along those same lines, the 49ers organization wanted to do something to celebrate the achievements of the Faithful who are graduating from elementary, middle, high school, college, graduate school and beyond.

"At Chegg, we're proudly supporting all 2020 graduates," said Heather Hatlo Porter, Chief Communications Officer at Chegg. "We believe that transitioning from high school to college is an extraordinary milestone, paving the way to an exciting future for so many students."

The 49ers are especially excited to celebrate a group of their own graduates. The Class of 2020 marks the first class to graduate from the 49ers STEM Leadership Institute (SLI). 49ers SLI was founded in 2013 in partnership with Chevron, the Silicon Valley Education Foundation and the Santa Clara Unified School District to provide educational opportunities for students interested in pursuing STEM-related careers. This six-year immersive STEM-education program requires students to complete 300 extra hours of STEM-based learning annually on top of their already rigorous curriculum. These 48 outstanding seniors will be recognized during the 49ers graduation along with graduates from all over the country.

"During such complicated times, it is crucial that we honor the Class of 2020 and recognize their hard work in reaching this important milestone of graduation," said Jenni Luke 49ers Vice President, Community Impact. "We know first-hand from our STEM Leadership Institute graduates that it takes incredible effort and sacrifice to achieve this accomplishment and we are proud to be a part of their graduation day."

The 49ers are asking fans in the Class of 2020 to send in their graduation photos and what schools they are graduating from to be included in a virtual "graduation ceremony." Fans who participate will also receive an official 49ers diploma and can use #49ersGrad to commemorate the day. To be a part of the first 49ers graduation you can visit www.49ers.com/grad and submit your information.